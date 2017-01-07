Source: WWE Network's Bring It To The Table

On the first episode of WWE Network's Bring It To The Table, JBL addressed Bret 'Hitman' Hart, asking why 'The Excellence Of Execution' is seemingly angry from his alleged negative comments about Michael Hayes' WWE Hall Of Fame induction as part of The Fabulous Freebirds and Seth Rollins being an unsafe worker.

In calling out Hart for saying that Hayes should not be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame because The Freebirds were not known for their WWE run, JBL pointed out that Hart did not complain about Sting's WWE Hall Of Fame induction even though 'The Vigilante' did not make a name for himself in WWE either.

"I'd like to tell Bret Hart, please don't get hot. What are you mad at, Bret? Bret, you're one of the greatest superstars of all time. You're a multimillionaire. You're a legend in Canada. You're a legend around the world. I personally like you very much. You've been very great, great, to me your entire career, but what are you mad at? You come out and you talk about Michael Hayes, The Freebirds, and you bash Michael Hayes, [saying] he shouldn't be in the [WWE] Hall Of Fame. But you don't say anything about Sting, who didn't make his name in the WWE. What in the world is Bret Hart mad at?"

On the subject of Hart claiming that Rollins is unsafe in the ring, JBL said that people get hurt all the time and that Hart of all people should understand that.



"What about Seth Rollins? He claims that Seth Rollins hurts people. I mean, people get hurt in this business. Look, Bret was one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. People get hurt all the time. I think Bret should understand that. I'm not sure what has made Bret, appearingly, so bitter."

JBL went on to say that Hart should not be bitter over Goldberg cutting his illustrious professional wrestling career short and instead focus on the positives.

"My career ended because I got my back [broken] in a match in Earl's Court, it was just a mistake, over in London [England]. It ended shortly thereafter. I wasn't able to do anything after that. I'm not mad about that. Do you know what I'm happy about? I'm happy about the fact that I got to do what I wanted to do since I was a kid. The fact that I got to live the dream that I wanted to live. And I think Bret has to understand he's an incredible superstar. Could he have had a few more years? Absolutely. But you can't get hot about the fact that something bad happened and it was a mistake. It wasn't like Goldberg did that on purpose."

