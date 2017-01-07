- A fan asked Cody Rhodes who he thought was the best wrestler in the world today. Although, Cody didn't say specifically, it looks like he gave it to Kenny Omega. Rhodes debuted with NJPW a Wrestle Kingdom 11, defeating Juice Robinson.

After WK, it's very clear who holds that distinction...and it's not even close https://t.co/iXmH8kFr60 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 7, 2017

- Ring of Honor will be filming their first TV taping of 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia on the 14th. Here's what the current card looks like:

* Cody Rhodes & Adam Cole (ROH Champion) vs. Kyle O'Reilly & Jay Lethal

* Marty Scurll (ROH TV Champion) vs. Juice Robinson

* The Young Bucks (ROH Tag Team Champions) vs. "A team of their choice"

* Jay Lethal (wrestling again, due to the TV taping) vs. Jay Briscoe ("Decade of Excellence" Tournament Match)

* Bull James vs. Silas Young

* Colt Cabana vs. Bobby Fish

* The Briscoes vs. Shane Taylor & Keith Lee

* War Machine vs. BJ Whitmer & Punishment Martinez

* Kennadi Brink & Kelly Klein vs. Sumie Sakai & Faye Jackson

- Bayley finally decided to check out what everyone has been talking about for the past few days: Omega vs. Okada. Bayley is the current number one contender for Charlotte's Raw Women's Championship and the two will meet at the Royal Rumble later this month.

