- Xavier Woods games with food competitor Furious Pete in this new "UpUpDownDown" video.

- WWE's Jack Gallagher turns 27 years old today while ECW Original CW Anderson turns 46 and former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Chavo "Classic" Guerrero, Sr. turns 68.

- As noted, the WWE UK Title tournament takes place on the WWE Network next Saturday and Sunday. The events start at 8pm local time in the UK and have a start time of 3pm EST on the WWE Network. The shows are scheduled to run for 2 hours.

