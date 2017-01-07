- As seen above is part one to Brie making sweet potato fries, below is part two with a Daniel Bryan appearance.

- WWE posted a gallery of the 50 best physiques in the company's history. It includes wrestlers like: The Ultimate Warrior, The Rock, Lex Luger, Batista, among others.

- Johnny Gargano posted a picture of him working for WWE back in 2010 as a security guard in an NXT segment with Michael Cole and Daniel Bryan. Gargano wrote:

Even the weirdest roads lead to some pretty cool destinations. Stay your course.

Even the weirdest roads lead to some pretty cool destinations. Stay your course.

