- WWE put out a number of videos highlighting Kassius Ohno, above is his promo with William Regal. The videos below are a couple matches from his first run with WWE:

Ohno vs. CJ Parker

Richie Steamboat & The Usos vs. Kassius Ohno & The Ascension



Ohno vs. Trent Berreta



- WWE posted an article "5 dream match we want for Goldberg." The list includes: The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, John Cena, and Braun Strowman.

- While visiting a Disney theme park, Zack Ryder took a picture with former WWE Superstar, Hornswoggle. Hornswoggle was released from the company in May of 2016, he currently works for TNA and other indie promotions.

