NWA Upstate: January 7, 1955

in the Memorial Auditorium in Buffalo, New York

- Frank Marconi vs. Luther Lindsey ended in a Draw- Lee Henning defeated Danno O'Shocker- The Tolos Brothers (Chris Tolos & John Tolos) defeated Bill MacMurray & Mark Lewin- Don Lee defeated Bearcat Wright by DQ

NWA Mid-America: January 7, 1957

in the Ellis Auditorium in Memphis, Tennessee

- Billy Parks defeated Frank Hewitt

- Art Nelson defeated Mike Paidousis [2:1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Millie Stafford defeated Carol Kowalski [2:1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Al Galento defeated Jesse James in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

NWA Hollywood: January 7, 1969

in San Diego, California

- Black Gordman & Hahn Lee defeated Nelson Royal & Paul Jones

- Fred Blassie vs. George Cannon ended in a Draw

- Betty Nicoli defeated Kay Noble

- Harley Race defeated The Medic 1

NWA Hollywood: January 7, 1970

in Los Angeles, California

- Rocky Johnson defeated Golden Terror

- Roger Brown defeated Mike Riker

- Fred Blassie defeated Jack Garofono

- Don Carson defeated Yucatan Kid

- El Medico & Pepe Lopez defeated Hangman & The Great Kojika

NWA Western States: January 7, 1970

in the Fair Park in Lubbock, Texas

- Billy Spears vs. Bobby Duncum ends in a Draw

- Mr. Wrestling defeated Inferno X in a Mask vs. Mask Match

- Ricky Romero & Terry Funk defeated Dick Murdoch & Gorgeous George Jr.

- Rufus R. Jones defeated The Beast

- Dory Funk Jr. (c) defeated Dusty Rhodes [2:1] in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship

WWF Championship Wrestling: January 7, 1984

at the Agricultural Hall in Allentown, Pennsylvania

- Rocky Johnson & Tony Atlas (c) defeated Bill Dixon & Charlie Fulton to retain the WWF World Tag Team Championship

- David Schultz (w/ Roddy Piper) defeated Steve Lombardi

- The Iron Sheik (w/ Freddie Blassie) (c) defeated John Callahan to retain the WWF World Heavyweight Championship

- Tito Santana defeated Bob Bradley

- The Masked Superstar defeated Victor Mercado

- Bob Backlund (w/ Hulk Hogan) defeated Samula (w/ Afa, Captain Lou Albano & Sika) by DQ

- Mr. Fuji defeated Dennis Hill

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 7, 1989

at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

- Demolition (Ax & Smash) (c) defeated Iron Mike Sharpe & Rusty Brooks to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship

- Ted DiBiase (w/ Virgil) defeated Scott Casey

- Jake Roberts defeated Pete Sanchez

- The Big Boss Man (w/ Slick) defeated Bill Mulkey

- The Brain Busters (Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard) (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated George South & Tim Horner

- The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart) defeated Rhythm and Blues (Greg Valentine & The Honky Tonk Man) (w/ Jimmy Hart) by DQ

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 7, 1990

at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee

- The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart) defeated Conquistador Uno & The Brooklyn Brawler

- Dino Bravo (w/ Jimmy Hart & The Canadian Earthquake) defeated Dale Wolfe

- Jim Duggan defeated Craig Green

- Hercules defeated John Justice

- The Rockers (Marty Jannetty & Shawn Michaels) defeated Arvil Hutto & Pat Rose

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 7, 1995

at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

- Bob Holly & The 1-2-3 Kid defeated Well Dunn (Steven Dunn & Timothy Well) (w/ Harvey Wippleman) in a WWF World Tag Team Title Tournament Quarter Final Match

- Bob Backlund defeated Bob Knight

- Mabel defeated Iron Mike Sharpe

- The British Bulldog defeated Mike Khoury

- Mantaur defeated Walter Snow

WCW Saturday Night: January 7, 1995

at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia

- The Guardian Angel defeated Carl Fergie

- Blacktop Bully defeated Barry Houston

- Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray) defeated Brad Armstrong & Scott Armstrong

- Stars And Stripes (Marcus Alexander Bagwell & The Patriot) (c) defeated The State Patrol (Lt. James Earl & Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker) to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship

- The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) defeated Bob Starr & Ricky Santana

- Alex Wright defeated David Young

- Johnny B. Badd (c) defeated Paul Roma to retain the WCW World Television Championship

ECW Hardcore TV: January 7, 1998

in the Elks Lodge in Queens, New York

- The Dudley Boyz (Buh Buh Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) defeated New Jack & Spike Dudley

- Al Snow, Taz, The Sandman & Tommy Dreamer (w/ Beulah McGillycutty) defeated Doug Furnas, Philip LaFon, Rob Van Dam & Sabu (w/ Bill Alfonso)

WCW Thunder: January 7, 1999

at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia

- Ernest Miller (w/ Sonny Onoo) defeated Perry Saturn

- WCW Cruiserweight Champion, Billy Kidman defeated Psychosis via disqualification

- Bam Bam Bigelow defeated Jerry Flynn

- Disco Inferno defeated Chavo Guerrero Jr.

- Fit Finlay & Dave Taylor defeated Super Calo & Lizmark Jr. in a WCW Tag Team Title Tournament

- Booker T defeated La Parka

- Konnan defeated Chris Jericho

- Barry Windham defeated Chris Benoit

ECW on TNN: January 7, 2000

in White Plains, New York

- Danny Doring & Roadkill (w/ Jazz) defeated Kid Kash & Nova (w/ Elektra) and The Dupps (Bo Dupp & Jack Dupp) in a Tag Team Triangle Elimination Match

- Justin Credible (w/ Dawn Marie) defeated Tommy Dreamer (w/ Francine) in a Stairway To Hell Match

Stampede Wrestling: January 7, 2000

in Calgary, Alberta, Canada

- Marvin Pope wins a 15 Man Battle Royal

- Richard Pound (c) vs. Greg Pawluk ended in a No Contest in a STAMPEDE British Commonwealth Heavyweight Title Match

- Dick Butkus Jr. defeated Ruffy Silverstein

- Johnny Devine defeated William Yeats

- Jason Neidhart defeated Red O'Riordan

- Dick Raines defeated The Black Ninja

- Tiger Khan defeated Wavell Starr

- Marvin Pope defeated Cyborg

WWF Heat: January 7, 2001

at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas

- K-Kwik & Too Cool (Grandmaster Sexay & Scotty 2 Hotty) defeated Lo Down (Chaz & D-Lo Brown) & Tiger Ali Singh

- The APA (Bradshaw & Faarooq) defeated Kai En Tai (Funaki & Taka Michinoku)

- Jacqueline defeated Molly Holly

- Tazz defeated Raven

ECW Guilty as Charged: January 7, 2001

from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, New York

- Bilvis Wesley defeated Mike Bell in a dark match

- Jerry Lynn & Cyrus defeated Joey Matthews & Christian York

- Danny Doring & Roadkill defeated EZ Money & Julio Dinero (with Chris Hamrick & Elektra)

- Nova defeated Chris Hamrick (w/ Elektra) in an impromptu match

- Tommy Dreamer defeated CW Anderson in an I Quit Match

- Mikey Whipwreck & Yoshihiro Tajiri (w/ The Sinister Minister) defeated Little Guido & Tony Mamaluke (with Sal E. Graziano) and Super Crazy & Kid Kash in an elimination match

- Simon Diamond (with Francine) & Johnny Swinger (with The Blue Boy & Jasmine) fought Balls Mahoney & Chilly Willy to a no contest

- The Sandman defeated Steve Corino (with Jack Victory) and Justin Credible (with Francine)

- Rhino defeated The Sandman

- Rob Van Dam defeated Jerry Lynn

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 7, 2002

at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York

- Rob Van Dam defeated Test

- Billy and Chuck defeated Scotty 2 Hotty and Albert

- Edge (c) defeated Lance Storm to retain the Intercontinental Championship

- The Rock and Steve Austin defeated Booker T and Big Boss Man

- Chris Jericho defeated Rikishi

- Tazz and Spike Dudley defeated The Dudley Boyz (c) in a Hardcore match to win the World Tag Team Champions

- Trish Stratus versus Terri went to a No-Contest in a Wet T-shirt contest

NWA Total Nonstop Action PPV #79: January 7, 2004

at Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee

- Abyss & The Red-Shirt Security (Kevin Northcutt & Legend) defeated AJ Styles & America's Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm)

- 3 Live Kru (BG James & Ron Killings) (w/ Konnan) (c) defeated Johnny Swinger & Simon Diamond in a NWA World Tag Team Title Match

- Chris Vaughn defeated Kid Kash

- The Gathering (CM Punk & Julio DiNero) defeated Raven & The Sandman

- Chris Sabin defeated Christopher Daniels and Lo-Ki and Michael Shane (c) in a NWA TNA X Title Ultimate X II Match

WWE Velocity: January 7, 2006

at the Wachovia Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

- Dark Match: Sylvan defeated Tommy Suede

- The Dicks (Chad Dick & James Dick) defeated Fred Sampson & Scotty Charisma

- Jamie Noble defeated Scotty 2 Hotty

- Lashley defeated Havoc

- The Mexicools (Psicosis & Super Crazy) defeated Nunzio & Vito

TNA iMPACT!: January 7, 2006

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Team 3D (Brother Devon and Brother Ray) defeated Buck Quartermain & Lex Lovett

- Apolo & Homicide (w/ Konnan) vs. The Naturals (Andy Douglas & Chase Stevens) ended in a no contest

- Ron Killings defeated Bobby Roode (w/ Scott D'Amore)

- Ron Killings defeated Bobby Roode (w/ Scott D'Amore)

- Bobby Roode (w/ Scott D'Amore) defeated Ron Killings

- Alex Shelley, Austin Aries & Roderick Strong defeated AJ Styles, Chris Sabin & Christopher Daniels

WWE New Years Revolution: January 7, 2007

at the Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri

- Dark Match: Vladimir Kozlov defeated Eugene

- Jeff Hardy (c) defeated Johnny Nitro (w/ Melina) in a steel cage match by escape to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship

- Cryme Tyme (Shad Gaspard and JTG) defeated The Highlanders (Robbie and Rory McAllister), The World's Greatest Tag Team (Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas), Hacksaw Jim Duggan and Super Crazy, and Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch in a Tag Team Turmoil match for a future World Tag Team Championship match

- Kenny Dykstra defeated Ric Flair

- Mickie James (c) defeated Victoria to retain the WWE Women's Championship

- Rated-RKO (Edge and Randy Orton) (c) fought D-Generation X (Triple H and Shawn Michaels) to a no-contest to retain the World Tag Team Championship

- Chris Masters defeated Carlito (w/ Torrie Wilson)

- John Cena (c) defeated Umaga (w Armando Alejandro Estrada) to retain the WWE Championship

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 7, 2008

at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut

- Shawn Michaels & Mr. Kennedy defeated Trevor Murdoch & Charlie Haas

- Hardcore Holly (w/ Cody Rhodes) defeated Carlito (w/ Santino Marella)

- Ashley Massaro defeated Jillian, Maria, Melina & Mickie James in a Pillow fight

- Triple H defeated William Regal in a First Blood Match

- Chris Jericho defeated Gene Snitsky & John Bradshaw Layfield in a Handicap Match by DQ

- Hornswoggle & Mick Foley defeated The Highlanders (Robbie & Rory McAllister) in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Tag Team Match

- Jeff Hardy defeated Umaga in a steel cage match

WWE Superstars: January 7, 2010

at the Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

- Gail Kim dfeated Jillian in a WWE Divas Title Tournament Quarter Final Match

- Ted DiBiase defeated Chris Masters (w/ Eve Torres)

- Yoshi Tatsu (w/ Goldust) defeated Caylen Croft (w/ Trent Baretta)

- Finlay defeated Mike Knox

Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) vs. Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) - CZW: January 7, 2011



WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 7, 2011

at the Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona

- Dark Match: Percy Watson defeated Chavo Guerrero

- Edge (c) defeated Kane in a Last Man Standing Match to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

- Kofi Kingston (c) defeated Dolph Ziggler (w/ Vickie Guerrero) to retain the Intercontinental Championship

- Kofi Kingston (c) defeated Dolph Ziggler (w/ Vickie Guerrero) to retain the Intercontinental Championship

- Dolph Ziggler (w/ Vickie Guerrero) defeated Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre and The Big Show in a Fatal Four-Way Match to become the #1 Contender for World Heavyweight Championship

- Michelle McCool (w/ Layla) defeated Kelly Kelly

- Alberto Del Rio defeated Rey Mysterio in a Two Out Of Three Falls Match

Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 7, 2012

at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

- Jay Lethal defeated TJ Perkins in a Proving Ground Match

- Wrestling's Greatest Tag Team (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin) defeated The House Of Truth (Michael Elgin & Roderick Strong) in a Proving Ground Match

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 7, 2013

at Tampa Bay Times Forum in Tampa, Florida

- John Cena defeated Dolph Ziggler (w/ AJ Lee & Big E. Langston) (WATCH HERE)

- Kaitlyn defeated Eve Torres (c) by Count Out to retain the WWE Diva's Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Team Rhodes Scholars (Cody Rhodes & Damien Sandow) defeated Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan & Kane) (WATCH HERE)

WATCH: In a backstage segment with Randy Orton, 3MB declares they are in the 2013 Royal Rumble Match: Raw, Jan. 7, 2013

- Randy Orton defeated Heath Slater (w/ Drew McIntyre & Jinder Mahal) (WATCH HERE)

- Wade Barrett defeated Santino Marella (w/ Ricky Steamboat) (WATCH HERE)

- Antonio Cesaro defeated The Great Khali (w/ Hornswoggle & Natalya) (WATCH HERE)

- Sheamus defeated Jinder Mahal (w/ Drew McIntyre & Heath Slater) (WATCH HERE)

- CM Punk (w/ Paul Heyman) (c) defeated Ryback in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match to retain the WWE Championship

- The Big Show defeated Kofi Kingston (WATCH HERE)

WATCH: Backstage Fallout - Raw - January 7, 2013

Lucha Underground: January 7, 2015

at the Lucha Underground Arena in Los Angeles, California

- Prince Puma defeated Bael, Big Ryck, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Cortez Castro, Drago, El Mariachi Loco, Fenix, Ivelisse, Johnny Mundo, King Cuerno, Mascarita Sagrada, Mil Muertes (w/ Catrina), Mr. Cisco, Pentagon Jr., Pimpinela Escarlata, Ricky Mandel, Sexy Star, Son Of Havoc & Super Fly in a 20 Man Aztec Warfare Match to win the vacant Lucha Underground Championship

TNA Xplosion: January 7, 2015

in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina at the Royal Palace Theatre

- Rockstar Spud defeated Sonjay Dutt

TNA iMPACT!: January 7, 2015

in the Manhattan Center in New York City, New York

- Kurt Angle defeated MVP in a Street Fight (WATCH HERE)

- The Revolution (Abyss & James Storm) (w/ Manik & Sanada) (c) defeated The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship

- Austin Aries defeated Low Ki (c) to win the TNA X-Division Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Taryn Terrell (c) defeated Angelina Love and Gail Kim and Havok and Madison Rayne and Rebel and Velvet Sky in a Battle Royal to retain the TNA Women's Knockout Championship

- Lashley defeated Bobby Roode (c) to win the TNA World Heavyweight Championship (WATCH HERE)

WWE Superstars: January 7, 2016

at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

- Jack Swagger defeated Tyler Breeze

- Goldust & R-Truth defeated The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor)

WWE Thursday Night Smackdown: January 7, 2016

at the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas

WATCH: The "Miz TV" Royal Rumble Special comes to USA Network

- Kalisto (w/ John Cena) defeated Alberto Del Rio

WATCH: Kalisto shocked the world on SmackDown's USA Network debut - SmackDown Fallout

- Dolph Ziggler, Goldust, R-Truth & Neville defeated The Miz & The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) (WATCH HERE)

- Charlotte (c) (w/ Ric Flair) defeated Becky Lynch to retain the WWE Divas Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Kevin Owens ended in a Double Count Out in a WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

- Dark match: Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, Ryback & The Big Show defeated The Wyatt Family (Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan & Luke Harper) in an Eight Man Tag Team Steel Cage Match

