- As seen above, WWE posted the full WWE Tag Team Table Match between The Dudley Boy and Evolution (Batista and Ric Flair) from the 2004 Royal Rumble.
- On Twitter, Matt Hardy commented on Kassius Ohno's return to the WWE. Ohno dressed as Hardy at a wrestling event back in November.
Another strong soldier has chosen to return to Negan MeekMahan's Sanctuary.— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 7, 2017
The outside communities most stand together in this #GreatWar. https://t.co/EShnIRntSs
#BrotherHero pic.twitter.com/BcC70F99t8— Kassius Ohno (@KassiusOhno) November 5, 2016
