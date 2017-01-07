- As seen above, WWE posted the full WWE Tag Team Table Match between The Dudley Boy and Evolution (Batista and Ric Flair) from the 2004 Royal Rumble.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "What would you like to see Goldberg accomplish in 2017?" As of this writing the results are: Win the Royal Rumble match (7 percent), main event WrestleMania (7 percent), become WWE Universal Champion (13 percent), face Roman Reigns (13 percent), destroy Brock Lesnar again (13 percent), and all of the above (48 percent).

- On Twitter, Matt Hardy commented on Kassius Ohno's return to the WWE. Ohno dressed as Hardy at a wrestling event back in November.

Another strong soldier has chosen to return to Negan MeekMahan's Sanctuary.



The outside communities most stand together in this #GreatWar. https://t.co/EShnIRntSs — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 7, 2017

