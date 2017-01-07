Source: JR's BBQ

Jim Ross posted his latest blog at JRsBarBQ.com. Here are some highlights:

"Jeff Jarrett to the new ownership group of Impact Wrestling is good news IMO. Jeff has many viable projects at play and he knows that he has my support. The pro wrestling business needs every viable company that it can muster to be successful and provide each other with much needed competition and crucial, talent development. This arrangement could eventually wind up being a part of something even bigger. Stay tuned. It sounds like the new ownership group, Anthem, has made some wise decisions early in their tenure. Jeff was brought back to be a consultant."

Braun Strowman's development:

"Watched Monday's RAW via DVR as I was at the Sugar Bowl (Big, OU Win!) when RAW aired live. Takeaways include the return of Bill Goldberg who made a noticeable impact and the continued build of Braun Strowman who is seemingly in route to becoming a major player in WWE. Hopefully Strowman's evolution with continue to conceal his inexperience especially his 'selling' skill set. WWE has done a good job in separating the big man from the pack and now we will see how he adds to the company's faith in him by getting better each day in some area of his profession."

His RINGSIDE shows during WrestleMania weekend:

"Our traditional RINGSIDE shows at Wrestlemania are on sale now at ticketfly.com and those events will both be noon matinees on Saturday April 1 and Sunday April 2 at Plaza Live. Tickets start at only $25 and we've got a limited amount of VIP tickets for both shows available. Those that have attended our past Wrestlemania shows know that we deliver and have a blast at these events."

Much more is contained in Ross' latest blog, including his thoughts on Dolph Ziggler turning heel, WrestleMania returning to New Orleans and much more. You can check out the full entry by clicking here.

