- As seen above, is a full match between Kimber Lee and Heidi Lovelace, both were recently signed by WWE. This match took place at a F1rst Wrestling event last June.

- Tonight, at an NXT event in Ocala, Tommy End was introduced as Aleister Black to the live crowd. The name on his Twitter account has been changed, as well.

- Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella showed off their support for the Seattle Seahawks who are going up against the Detroit Lions tonight in the NFL playoffs.

Getting ready for the @seahawks game by mean muggin' all those silly lions fans. Even got the wifey in on the actions. GO HAWKS!!!! A photo posted by Bryan Danielson (@bryanldanielson) on Jan 7, 2017 at 4:36pm PST

