- As seen above, at a recent WCPW event, a promo was shown to the live crowd that Rey Mysterio will be wrestling on the April 29th show in Newcastle.

- Style Battle took place last night (1/7), it was an 8-man, 1-night, tournament to decide the winner. Here are the results:

* Dave Crist def. Darby Allin by pinfall (First Round Match)

* Dezmond Xavier def. Sammy Guevara by pinfall (First Round Match)

* AR Fox def. Austin Theory (First Round Match)

* Anthony Henry vs. Fred Yehi goes to a time limit draw (First Round Match)

* Dave Crist def. Dezmond Xavier by pinfall (Semifinal Match)

* Jason Kincaid wins the Fray (Royal Rumble-like entry rules, but had to pin, submit, or knock out opponents), last eliminating Chris Silvio by submission. The other participants were Chris Henry, Trevor Aeon, Rob Barnes, Jake Omen, Mitch Mitchell, Hunter Law, Wheeler Yuta, Matt Palmer, Dante Caballero, Drew Bronson, and DJ Talamantez.

* Dave Crist def. AR Fox by pinfall (Finals)

- FIP's Everything Burns show is tonight and is being promoted as a new, more adult-focused, product. Here is the current card:

* Fred Yehi (FIP World Heavyweight Champion) vs. Winner Of "Get The Contract" Fight For All

* Martin Stone (c) vs. Jon Davis (Florida Heritage Title Match)

* The Hooligans (c) vs. Drennen & Parrow (FIP Tag Team Title Match)

* Aria Blake vs. Priscilla Kelly

* AR Fox vs. Sami Callihan vs. Dave Crist vs. Jason Cade vs. Jason Kincaid vs. Teddy Stigma vs. Austin Theory vs. Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Anthony Henry with Amber Young vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Billy Barboza with Weevil Whittaker vs. Alex Randolph (Get The Contract Fight For All - Winner gets a FIP World Title shot on the same night)

