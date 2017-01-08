- As seen above, UpUpDownDown posted the FIFA finals video between Rusev and Neville. The UpUpDownDown YouTube channel is nearing 900k subscribers.
- Last night, Tommy End was re-introduced to the WWE Universe as Aleister Black at an NXT house show. On his Instagram, he posted an all-black photo and here are his first comments via Twitter:
Do you understand now? pic.twitter.com/LvH8oSnAxb— Aleister Black (@tommyend) January 8, 2017
All is the same, this skin is infested with the same colours. The ghost haunting between the walls in my head just has a different name— Aleister Black (@tommyend) January 8, 2017
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.