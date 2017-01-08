- As seen above, UpUpDownDown posted the FIFA finals video between Rusev and Neville. The UpUpDownDown YouTube channel is nearing 900k subscribers.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Who do you think has been the better world champion for their respective brand?" As of this writing, AJ Styles on SmackDown Live (89 percent) and Kevin Owens on Raw (11 percent).

- Last night, Tommy End was re-introduced to the WWE Universe as Aleister Black at an NXT house show. On his Instagram, he posted an all-black photo and here are his first comments via Twitter:

Do you understand now? pic.twitter.com/LvH8oSnAxb — Aleister Black (@tommyend) January 8, 2017

All is the same, this skin is infested with the same colours. The ghost haunting between the walls in my head just has a different name — Aleister Black (@tommyend) January 8, 2017

