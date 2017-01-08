- As seen above, UpUpDownDown posted the FIFA finals video between Rusev and Neville. The UpUpDownDown YouTube channel is nearing 900k subscribers.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Who do you think has been the better world champion for their respective brand?" As of this writing, AJ Styles on SmackDown Live (89 percent) and Kevin Owens on Raw (11 percent).

Daniel Bryan - Seahawks (Photo), Tommy End's NXT Name, Kimber Lee Vs. Heidi Lovelace (Video)
- Last night, Tommy End was re-introduced to the WWE Universe as Aleister Black at an NXT house show. On his Instagram, he posted an all-black photo and here are his first comments via Twitter:



