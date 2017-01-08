- As seen above, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video features The Undertaker. Next week's subject will be Bayley.

- Here are the results from last night's (1/7) NXT house show in Ocala, Florida:

* Dory Funk Jr. made an appearance and did an in-ring interview thanking Matt Bloom and NXT

* Wesley Blake, Tucker Knight & Otis Dozovic defeated SANITY

* Gran Metalik defeated Ariya Daivari

* Kona Reeves defeated Mustafa Ali

* Kassius Ohno defeated Angelo Dawkins

* Asuka (NXT Women's Champion) & Aliyah defeated Peyton Royce & Billie Kay

* Aleister Black (formerly known as Tommy End) defeated Elias Samson

* Roderick Strong & Tye Dillinger defeated The Revival

- On his Instagram account, John Cena posted a photo of Kenny Omega. On this account, Cena only sends out photos without any explanation. In the past, he's been known to post other wrestlers (AJ Styles, Undertaker, CM Punk) to get wrestling fans buzzing.

