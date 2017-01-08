Here are the results from Saturday's SmackDown live event show (1/7) in Bossier City, Louisiana.
* Kalisto def. Curt Hawkins
* James Ellsworth def. Curt Hawkins
* Heath Slater, Rhyno, The Usos, Mojo Rawley and Jack Swagger def. The Ascension, The Vaudevillians, and Breezango
* Nikki Bella def. Natalya
* Alexa Bliss def. Becky Lynch (Women's Title Match)
* American Alpha and Apollo Crews def. The Wyatt Family
* AJ Styles def. John Cena and Baron Corbin (WWE Title Match)
During the main event, Styles slipped on the top rope, as it looked like Corbin was about to superplex him. This caused Corbin to lose his balance as he went hard all the way to the floor. The match continued on with Styles eventually winning.
!!!!!!!!!!!! #WWEBossierCity pic.twitter.com/vhNJObQQl3— ProWrestling FanCam (@ProWresFanCam) January 8, 2017
