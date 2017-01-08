Here are the results from Saturday's SmackDown live event show (1/7) in Bossier City, Louisiana.

During the main event, Styles slipped on the top rope, as it looked like Corbin was about to superplex him. This caused Corbin to lose his balance as he went hard all the way to the floor. The match continued on with Styles eventually winning.

