- As seen above, WWE posted the full match between Shawn Michaels and Edge from the 2005 Royal Rumble. Michaels is scheduled to appear on this week's episode of Raw.
- NXT Superstar and member of Sanity, Big Damo, is now going as "Killian Dain." His Twitter account was recently changed to reflect the new name. Below, he acknowledged the change in a conversation:
@BadGuyBrand I knew you and @CavZilla19 might like it!— Killian Dain (@KillianDain) January 8, 2017
