- As seen above, WWE posted the full match between Shawn Michaels and Edge from the 2005 Royal Rumble. Michaels is scheduled to appear on this week's episode of Raw.

- Bull Nakano turned 49 today, working mostly in Japan, Nakano did work briefly for WWE in 1986 and from 1994-1995. She officially retired from pro wrestling in 1997, where she then turned to golf as a profession. On their Instagram account, WWE wished her a Happy Birthday:

Happy birthday to the one and only, #BullNakano! A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:35am PST

- NXT Superstar and member of Sanity, Big Damo, is now going as "Killian Dain." His Twitter account was recently changed to reflect the new name. Below, he acknowledged the change in a conversation:

@BadGuyBrand I knew you and @CavZilla19 might like it! — Killian Dain (@KillianDain) January 8, 2017

