- Nikki Bella revealed on Instagram that she's currently battling the flu, but wrestling nonetheless. She will be on hand for tonight's WWE live event in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Few days off the barre and cardio due to sickness but trying to get back at it again today! @pure_barre ....Yeah it's been working.... Off to continuing to gettin' that booty bigger! Gotta keep my curves in check! Damn it can be so hard but when you start to see results it's so worth it! See my #bellaarmy in Lafayette tonight for #wwelive #totallyfearless #stayfearless #fearlessnikki #sundaymotivation #sundayfunday #repost #wweshopshot
- Lilian Garcia plans to resume her podcast, Making Their Way To The Ring, on Monday. The former WWE ring announcer says it will be an emotional show.
"Making Their Way #ToTheRing " is officially bk this Mon! Join @ryansatin @christyreports & I 4 an emotional start to 2017 ???? @afterbuzztv pic.twitter.com/N3tC52yrt9— Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) January 7, 2017
- WWE.com has posted a video playlist of Goldberg's most surprising tag team partners over the years. Some of those names include Rob Van Dam, Sid Vicious, and Maven.
