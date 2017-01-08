- Nikki Bella revealed on Instagram that she's currently battling the flu, but wrestling nonetheless. She will be on hand for tonight's WWE live event in Lafayette, Louisiana.

- Lilian Garcia plans to resume her podcast, Making Their Way To The Ring, on Monday. The former WWE ring announcer says it will be an emotional show.

- WWE.com has posted a video playlist of Goldberg's most surprising tag team partners over the years. Some of those names include Rob Van Dam, Sid Vicious, and Maven.

