Birthdays:

- Rey Misterio, Sr. (born January 8, 1958)



- Bull Nakano (born January 8, 1968)

- Chris Masters (born January 8, 1983)



***

NWA Hollywood: January 8, 1969

in Los Angeles, California

- Nelson Royal & Paul Jones defeated The Medics (Medic 1 & Medic 2)

- Crybaby Cannon defeated The Preacher

- Fred Blassie defeated Pancho Valdez

- Harley Race defeated Jack Garfano

- Hahn Lee vs. The Stomper ended in a Draw

- Bobo Brazil (c) defeated Tony Romano to retain the NWA Americas Heavyweight Championship

NWA Hollywood: January 8, 1970

in Bakersfield, California

- Magnificent Maurice defeated Yucatan Kid

- Mr. Moto defeated The Oregon Lumberjack

- Rocky Johnson defeated The Great Kojika by DQ

- Roger Brown defeated Mr. Atomich by DQ

NWA Western States: January 8, 1970

in the Sports Arena in Amarillo, Texas

- Bobby Duncum vs. Jos LeDuc ends in a Draw

- Bull Ramos & Dick Murdoch defeated Ricky Romero & The Lawman

- Mr. Wrestling defeated Paul LeDuc

- The Beast defeated Gorgeous George Jr. by Count Out

- Harley Race defeated Dusty Rhodes [2:0] in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Dick Murdoch (c) defeated The Lawman to retain the NWA Western States Brass Knuckles Championship

WWF Prime Time Wrestling: January 8, 1985

at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- Bobby Heenan defeated Salvatore Bellomo

- Angelo Mosca defeated Mr. Fuji by DQ

- Bob Orton, Jr. defeated Swede Hanson

- Roddy Piper (w/ Bob Orton, Jr.) vs. Tonga Kid (w/ Jimmy Snuka) ended in a Double DQ

- Barry Windham defeated Moondog Rex

- David Sammartino (w/ Bruno Sammartino) defeated Ken Patera (w/ Captain Lou Albano) by DQ

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 8, 1989

at the Sundome in Tampa, Florida

- Hercules defeated Barry Horowitz

- Ronnie Garvin defeated Steve Lombardi

- King Haku (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Martin Roy

- The Powers of Pain (The Barbarian & The Warlord) (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Bob Emory & Omar Atlas

- Jim Duggan defeated Trent Knight

- Rick Rude (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Robin Idle

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 8, 1994

at the Lowell Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts

- Yokozuna (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Bert Centeno & Scott Taylor in a Two On One Handicap Match

- Jeff Jarrett defeated Rich Myers

- Bret Hart (w/ Owen Hart) defeated Mike Bell

- Razor Ramon (c) defeated Chris Duffy to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- Bam Bam Bigelow (w/ Luna Vachon) defeated Brian Walsh

Smoky Mountain Wrestling: January 8, 1994

- Bobby Blaze defeated The Hornet

- Killer Kyle defeated Anthony Michaels

- Tracy Smothers defeated Chris Candido

- The Heavenly Bodies (Jimmy del Ray & Tom Prichard) (c) defeated The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) to retain the SMW Tag Team Championship

- Dirty White Boy defeated Brian Lee in a Street fight

WCW Saturday Night: January 8, 1994

at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia

- Thunder And Lightning (Lightning & Thunder) defeated Bob Cook & Bob Starr

- Dustin Rhodes defeated ???

- The Shockmaster defeated Otis Apollo

- Ice-Train defeated Johnny Stevens

- Cole Twins (Keith Cole & Kent Cole) defeated Harlem Heat (Kane & Kole)

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 8, 1995

at the Liberty High School in Liberty, New York

- Adam Bomb defeated Duane Gill

- The Million Dollar Corporation (Bam Bam Bigelow & Tatanka) (w/ Ted DiBiase) defeated Chris Kanyon & Nick Barberry

- Aldo Montoya defeated Tony DeVito

- Kwang (w/ Harvey Wippleman) defeated Chris Avery

- Henry O. Godwinn defeated Mike Maraldo

- Razor Ramon (c) defeated Rich Myers to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

WCW Prime: January 8, 1996

in the Disney / MGM Studios in Orlando, Florida

- Arn Anderson & Ric Flair defeated State Patrol (Lt. James Earl & Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker)

WCW Monday Nitro: January 8, 1996

at the North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, South Carolina

- Dark Match: Big Bubba Rogers defeated The Renegade

- Dark Match: The Nasty Boys (brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) defeated Earl Robert Eaton & Johnny Grunge

- Chris Benoit (w/ Brian Pillman) defeated Alex Wright

- Eddie Guerrero defeated Lord Steven Regal (w/ Jeeves)

- Sting defeated Diamond Dallas Page

- Hulk Hogan & Randy Savage defeated Arn Anderson & Ric Flair

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 8, 1996

at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

- Jeff Jarrett defeated Hakushi

- Ahmed Johnson defeated Jeff Brettler

- Goldust defeated Aldo Montoya

WCW Thunder: January 8, 1998

at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

- Randy Savage defeated Chris Adams

- Rick Martel defeated Louie Spicolli

- Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Michiyoshi Ohara (w/ Sonny Onoo)

- Ric Flair defeated Chris Jericho

- The Giant defeated Meng

- Bill Goldberg defeated Steve McMichael

- The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) defeated Buff Bagwell & Konnan

- Ray Traylor defeated Scott Hall

- Juventud Guerrera defeated Ultimo Dragon (c) in a WCW World Cruiserweight Title Match

- Lex Luger defeated Scott Norton

- Diamond Dallas Page (c) defeated Kevin Nash by DQ in a WCW United States Heavyweight Title Match

WCW Saturday Night: January 8, 2000

at the Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

- Curt Hennig defeated David Sierra

- Lash LeRoux defeated Al Green

- Kid Romeo defeated Mike Sanders

- Perry Saturn and Dean Malenko (w/ Shane Douglas) defeated Los Villanos (Villano IV & Villano V)

- La Parka defeated Adrian Byrd

- The Mamalukes defeated Disorderly Conduct (Mean Mike & Tough Tom)

- Booker T (w/ Midnight) defeated Chris Williams

- Disco Inferno defeated Scott Armstrong

- Crowbar and David Flair (c) defeated Steven Regal and David Taylor to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship

CM Punk vs. Colt Cabana - Mid American Wrestling: January 8, 2000



WWF Jakked: January 8, 2000

at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida

- Steve Blackman defeated Cliff Sheets

- Crash Holly defeated Taka Michinoku

- Ivory defeated Jacqueline

- Gangrel & Mideon defeated The Head Bangers (Mosh & Thrasher)

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 8, 2001

at the San Jose Arena in San Jose, California

- Chris Jericho & The Hardy Boyz (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) (w / Lita) defeated The Radicalz (Chris Benoit, Dean Malenko & Perry Saturn) (w / Terri Runnels)

- Billy Gunn defeated Val Venis in a Lumberjack match

- Jack Doan, Teddy Long & The Rock defeated Kane & Rikishi by DQ in a Three On Two Handicap Match

- Raven (c) defeated Steve Blackman to retain the WWF Hardcore Championship

- Albert & Trish Stratus defeated Test in a Two On One Handicap Match

- Steve Austin defeated Kurt Angle (c) by DQ in a WWE Championship match

WCW Monday Nitro: January 8, 2001

in the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota

- Chavo Guerrero Jr. defeated Shannon Moore

- Big Ron (w/ Heavy D) defeated The Cat (w/ Ms. Jones)

- Billy Kidman (w/ Konnan, Rey Mysterio Jr. & Tygress) defeated Lance Storm (w/ Elix Skipper, Major Gunns & Mike Awesome)

- Sid Vicious defeated The Franchise

- Dewayne Bruce & Goldberg defeated KroniK (Brian Adams & Bryan Clarke)

- Chuck Palumbo vs. Diamond Dallas Page & Kevin Nash defeated Sean O'Haire in a Minnesota Massacre Last Man Standing Four Way Match

- Scott Steiner (w/ Midajah) (c) defeated Jeff Jarrett to retain the WCW World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Smackdown: January 8, 2004

at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama

- Chris Benoit defeated Chuck Palumbo and Johnny Stamboli and Nunzio in a Mini Royal Rumble Match

- The Basham Brothers (Danny Basham & Doug Basham) (c) defeated Los Guerreros (Chavo Guerrero & Eddie Guerrero) in a WWE Tag Team Title Match

- John Cena defeated The A-Train

- Rey Mysterio defeated Akio

- Tajiri defeated Nidia in a WWE Cruiserweight Title Match Contendership No # 1

- Hardcore Holly defeated The Big Show in a Street Fight

WWE Velocity: January 8, 2005

at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

- Dark match: Paul London defeated Chris Cage

- Orlando Jordan defeated Chavo Guerrero

- Hardcore Holly defeated John Walters

- Rene Dupree defeated Nunzio

- Booker T defeated Spike Dudley

WWE Heat: January 8, 2006

at the Pepsi Arena in Albany, New York

- Chavo Guerrero defeated Snitsky

WWE New Years Revolution: January 8, 2006

at the Pepsi Arena in Albany, New York

- Dark Match: Chavo Guerrero defeated Snitsky

- Ric Flair (c) defeated Edge (with Lita) by disqualification to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Trish Stratus (c) defeated Mickie James to retain the WWE Women's Championship

- Jerry Lawler defeated Gregory Helms

- Triple H defeated The Big Show

- Shelton Benjamin (w/ Momma Benjamin) defeated Viscera

- Ashley Massaro defeated Maria Kanellis, Torrie Wilson, Victoria, and Candice Michelle in a Gauntlet & Bra & Panties match

- John Cena (c) defeated Kurt Angle, Chris Masters, Carlito, Shawn Michaels and Kane in a Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Edge defeated John Cena (c) for the WWE Championship (WATCH HERE)

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 8, 2007

at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri

- Jeff Hardy (c) defeated Kenny Dykstra to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship

- Melina & Victoria defeated Maria & Mickie James

- Carlito (w/ Torrie Wilson) defeated Chris Masters

- Cryme Tyme (JTG & Shad Gaspard) defeated Lance Cade & Trevor Murdoch

- The Great Khali defeated John Cena by DQ

ECW on Sci-Fi: January 8, 2008

at the Wachovia Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

- John Morrison & The Miz (c) vs. Jimmy Wang Yang & Shannon Moore ended in a Draw [1:1] in a WWE Tag Team Title Fifteen Minutes Of Fame Iron Man Match

- Mark Henry defeated Colin Delaney

- CM Punk defeated Chavo Guerrero by disqualification

TNA iMPACT!: January 8, 2009

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Alex Shelley (w/ Chris Sabin) defeated Eric Young in a TNA X-Division Title Tournament Semi Final Match

- Awesome Kong (w/ Raisha Saeed, Rhaka Khan & Sojourner Bolt) defeated Madison Rayne

- Matt Morgan (w/ Abyss) defeated Robert Roode (w/ Jacqueline & James Storm)

- Consequences Creed & Jay Lethal defeated Beer Money Inc. (James Storm & Robert Roode) (w/ Jacqueline) (c) to win the TNA World Tag Team Championship

- Kurt Angle defeated BG James in a No Disqualification Match

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 8, 2010

at the Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

- Dolph Ziggler defeated Kane by Countout

- Chris Jericho & The Hart Dynasty (David Hart Smith & Tyson Kidd) (w/ Natalya) defeated R-Truth & Cryme Tyme (Shad Gaspard & JTG)

- Luke Gallows (w/ CM Punk) defeated Matt Hardy

- Beth Phoenix defeated Layla (w/ Michelle McCool)

- Batista vs. Rey Mysterio ended in a no contest in a World Heavyweight #1 Contendership Match

TNA Genesis: January 8, 2012

at Impact Wrestling Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Austin Aries (c) defeated Jesse Sorensen and Kid Kash and Zema Ion in a Four Way Elimination Match to retain the TNA X-Division Championship

- Devon defeated D'Angelo Dinero (w/ Terrell & Terrence)

- Gunner defeated Rob Van Dam

- Gail Kim (w/ Madison Rayne) (c) defeated Mickie James by DQ to retain the TNA Women's Knockout Championship

- Abyss defeated Bully Ray in a Monster's Ball Match

- Crimson & Matt Morgan (c) defeated Magnus & Samoa Joe to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship

- Kurt Angle defeated James Storm

- Jeff Hardy defeated Bobby Roode (c) by DQ in a TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (tapings): January 8, 2013

at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida

- Randy Orton defeated Antonio Cesaro by disqualification (WATCH HERE)

- Dolph Ziggler and AJ Lee defeated The Great Khali and Natalya (w/ Hornswoggle)

- Sheamus defeated Drew McIntyre, Heath Slater, and Jinder Mahal in a 3-on-1 Handicap match (WATCH HERE)

- Team Hell No (Kane and Daniel Bryan) defeated The Prime Time Players (Darren Young and Titus O'Neil) (WATCH HERE)

- Alberto Del Rio (w/ Ricardo Rodriguez) defeated The Big Show (c) in a Last Man Standing Match for the World Heavyweight Championship (WATCH HERE)

TNA Xplosion: January 8, 2013

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Mickie James & ODB defeated Madison Rayne & Tara (w/ Jesse)

- Abyss defeated Bully Ray in a Monster's Ball Match

- Austin Aries vs. Bobby Roode ended in a No Contest

WWE Main Event: January 8, 2014

at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Dark match: Alexander Rusev defeated Zack Ryder

- The Real Americans (Jack Swagger & Antonio Cesaro) (w/ Zeb Colter) defeated Truth and Consequences (R-Truth & Xavier Woods) (w/ (Cameron & Naomi) (WATCH HERE)

- Alberto Del Rio defeated Justin Gabriel (WATCH HERE)

- The Rhodes Dynasty (Cody Rhodes & Goldust) defeated 3MB (Jinder Mahal & Drew McIntyre) (w/ Heath Slater) (WATCH HERE)

- AJ Lee (w/ Tamina Snuka) defeated Kaitlyn (WATCH HERE)

WWE NXT: January 8, 2014

at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida

- Bayley (w/ Natalya) defeated Summer Rae (w/ Sasha Banks)

- Aiden English defeated Colin Cassady

- Alexander Rusev (w/ Lana) defeated Xavier Woods

- Tyson Kidd defeated Baron Corbin

- The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) defeated Camacho & Hunico in a Tornado Tag Team Match

TNA Xplosion: January 8, 2014

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Zema Ion defeated Ultimate Tiger

- Kurt Angle defeated Desmond Wolfe [2:1] in a Three Degrees Of Pain Match

WWE Superstars: January 8, 2015

at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

- Jack Swagger defeated Titus O'Neil by submission (WATCH HERE)

- Los Matadores (Diego & Fernando) (w/ El Torito) defeated Gold & Stardust (WATCH HERE)

WWE NXT: January 8, 2015

at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida

- Hideo Itami defeated Curtis Axel (WATCH HERE)

- Sasha Banks (w/ Becky Lynch) defeated Alexa Bliss

- Tyler Breeze defeated Chad Gable

- The Lucha Dragons (Kalisto & Sin Cara) (c) defeated The Vaudevillains (Aiden English & Simon Gotch) in a WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match (WATCH HERE)

Follow Chris George on Twitter @GetDown

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.