Lince Dorado and Ariya Daivari make their entrances as Austin Aries, Tom Philips and Byron Saxton check in on commentary.

Daivari locks in a headlock. Dorado sends Daivari to the ropes. Dorado hits a modified snapmare. Dorado ducks a clothesline attempt by Daivari before hitting a head scissors. Dorado hits an arm drag, prior to locking in an armlock on Daivari. Daivari backs Darado to the ropes. Dorado ducks another clothesline attempt prior to hitting a dropkick on Daivari. Daivari rolls to the ring apron. Daivari spikes Dorado's neck on the top rope. Daivari slams Dorado to the mat before pinning him for a one count. Daivari slams Dorado's head into the turnbuckle. Daivari clotheslines Dorado before pinning him for a two count. Dorado dodges an attack from Daivari. Dorado hits a springboard cross body splash. Dorado does a back handspring into a stunner. Dorado ascends the turnbuckle, Daivari rolls to the apron. Dorado descends to the apron. Daivari kicks Dorado on the apron prior to receiving a kick from Dorado. Daivari drives Dorado into the turnbuckle post before rolling him into the ring. Daivari hits a frog splash. Daivari pins Dorado for the win.

Winner: Ariya Daivari

A recap of the Last Man Standing Match from RAW is shown featuring Braun Strowman defeating Sami Zayn.

A recap of the United States Championship Match from RAW is shown featuring Roman Reigns retaining the title against Chris Jericho.

The Shining Stars (Primo & Epico), Bo Dallas and Darren Young (W/Bob Backlund) make their entrances.

Bo Dallas & Darren Young vs. The Shining Stars (Primo & Epico)

Epico and Young start the match, they lock up. Young briefly locks in a waist lock. They exchange wrist locks before Epico locks in a headlock on Young. Young sends Epico to the ropes, Epico returns with a shoulder block. Young hits a hip toss on Epico, prior to hitting an arm drag and a scoop slam. Primo is tagged in. Young hits an arm drag on Primo. Young hits a scoop slam on Primo. Young hits a rolling elbow on Primo. Young hits a belly-to-belly suplex on Primo. Young follows up with a bridge, pinning Primo for a one count. Young dumps Primo over the top rope before tagging Dallas in. Dallas jumps off the apron and clotheslines Primo outside the ring as we head into a commercial break.

Dallas strikes Primo several times in the corner as we return from the break. Primo elbows Dallas in the face. Primo sweeps Dallas' legs out from under him. Epico is tagged in. Epico locks in a headlock on Dallas prior to switching to a shoulder lock. Dallas strikes Epico several times before hitting an arm drag. Epico hits a modified slam on Dallas prior

to pinning him for a one count. Primo is tagged back in. Epico and Primo hit a double drop kick on Dallas. Primo locks in an armlock on Dallas. Primo slams Dallas to the mat. Primo pins Dallas for a one count. Epico is tagged back in. Epico dropkicks Dallas before pinning him for a one count. Primo is tagged back in. Primo hits a leg drop on Dallas. Dallas and Primo collide, which sends Dallas out of the ring. Epico is tagged in. Bob Backlund rolls Dallas back into the ring. Young is tagged in. Young strikes Epico several times. Young hits a pair of clotheslines on Epico before hitting a belly-to-belly suplex. Young strikes Primo on the apron. Young hits a back body drop on the apron on Epico. Primo ducks a clothesline attempt by Dallas outside the ring. Primo drives Dallas into the turnbuckle post. Young kicks Primo from within the ring. Epico rolls Young up for the three count.

Winners: The Shining Stars (Epico & Primo)

A recap of the closing segment from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Universal Champion Kevin Owens hosting the Kevin Owens Show with appearances by Goldberg, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman and United States Champion Roman Reigns.

