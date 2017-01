Elijah Mainville, who had signed an honorary contract with the WWE as Drax Shadow passed away last night. He was nine years old.

Elijah was having a battle with neuroblastoma cancer and WWE had signed him back in 2015. Cody Rhodes posted the following tweet and thanked Elijah.

2007-2017



Thank-you Elijah. You taught me bravery.



(I know there's a certain cowboy waiting for you in the sky...) pic.twitter.com/1u86qjSWNp Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 9, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.

