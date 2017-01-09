- As seen above, The Wolves (Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards) challenged Jeff and Matt Hardy. The two teams will meet this week on Impact with the titles on the line.
- On Twitter, Wendy's was asked if they will introduce a "Broken brilliance burger" and the restaurant chain replied with a very appropriate Matt Hardy referenced response. It has since been retweeted over 1,600 times.
@CaptainSlyian First we must delete the frozen beef patties from obsolete restaurants. pic.twitter.com/ZTjmKqcGki— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 8, 2017
