- As seen above, The Wolves (Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards) challenged Jeff and Matt Hardy. The two teams will meet this week on Impact with the titles on the line.

- On their official website NJPW announced they (translated through Google translate) "Reviewed the contract method, introduced multi-year contract system as world standard." NJPW's owner, Takaaki Kidani, has previously stated that losing wrestlers to the U.S. has been a pain point for the company and a major reason why they are pushing into the U.S. market with events like the upcoming G-1 specials in July, which will be held California.

- On Twitter, Wendy's was asked if they will introduce a "Broken brilliance burger" and the restaurant chain replied with a very appropriate Matt Hardy referenced response. It has since been retweeted over 1,600 times.

@CaptainSlyian First we must delete the frozen beef patties from obsolete restaurants. pic.twitter.com/ZTjmKqcGki — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 8, 2017

