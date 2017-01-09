- As seen above, Bobby Lashley challenged Ethan Carter III to a Last Man Standing Match to determine who will be the number one contender to Eddie Edwards' TNA World Heavyweight Championship. The match will take place this week's Impact.

- FIP's Everything Burns event took place last night (1/8), throughout the night, wrestlers tried to figure out who "Uncle John" was, which resulted in a few matches never getting started. Here are the results:

* Teddy Stigma def. "American Viking" Alexander Rudolph, Anthony Henry, AR Fox, Austin Theory, Billy Barboza, Darby Allin, Dave Crist, Dezmond Xavier, Jason Cade, Jason Kincaid, Sami Callihan, Sammy Guevara, and Su Yung by retrieving the contract, he gets a shot at Yehi's title later in the show.

* "American Viking" Alexander Rudolph def. Billy Barboza by pinfall

* Dezmond Xavier & Sammy Guevara vs. OI4K (Dave Crist & Sami Callihan) - No Contest

* AR Fox vs. Jason Cade vs. Jason Kincaid - No Contest

* Aria Blake def. Priscilla Kelly by pinfall

* Austin Theory def. Anthony Henry by pinfall

* Martin Stone (c) def. Jon Davis by knockout (FIP Florida Heritage Championship)

* Hooligans (Devin & Mason Cutter) (c) def. Drennen & Parrow by pinfall (FIP World Tag Team Championship)

* Fred Yehi (c) def. Teddy Stigma by submission (FIP World Heavyweight Championship)

* Uncle John's Friends (AR Fox, Darby Allin, Dave Crist, & Sami Callihan) def. Dezmond Xavier, Jason Cade, Jason Kincaid, & Sammy Guevara by pinfall

- Ricochet sent out a "Long inspirational post" via his Instagram. Ricochet recently performed at Wrestle Kingdom 11, where his team (David Finlay and Satoshi Kojima) lost the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship in a gauntlet match. Here's his message:

Now, I just wanted to say thank you to everyone, literally everyone. Family, friends, fans, haters, doubters, everyone. I know it is super cliche but without each and everyone of you I wouldn't be where I am now.

It all started as a 14 year old kid not knowing what he wanted in life and has now turned into an empire. There have been bumps in the road along the way but with the support of everyone I've managed to pull through every time and don't intend on stopping.

I know I have made my mistakes and lost friends along the way, but I was young and dumb and never had bad intentions. So to everyone I have done wrong whether it means anything or not I am sorry, but isn't that life? Making mistakes and learning from them!? Now maybe it took me a little longer than most but that's fine. There's no date for knowledge.

For the past 13 years I've been working, grinding, trying to become the best. Each year, trying to be better than I was the year before. 2017 will be no different. I'm going to continue to improve in every aspect possible. Whether it's with my health and fitness, wrestling, growing my brand, or being a better father, boyfriend, son, brother or friend.

So again, thank you all for everything you've done for me. I honestly can't repay you but will continue to try.



