Kenny Omega, who suffered a loss to Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11, was interviewed by Tokyo Sports recently.

In the interview, Omega said that he is not motivated now and mentioned that he finds something missing. Omega commented on Suzuki Gun saying that he wouldn't have a problem with them challenging next as he doesn't have the confidence to guarantee victory at this point.

Omega also said that he will not be doing Fantastica Mania this year and hinted at a possible absence from New Beginning as well.

