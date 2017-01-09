- WWE has a poll on their website which asks the fans who the better World Champion is. At the time of this writing, the poll was standing at a whopping 91% votes for AJ Styles when Kevin Owens only managed the remaining 9%.

- Belfast wrestler Paul Gallagher, who is all set to compete in the upcoming United Kingdom tournament, was interviewed by UTV recently. Gallagher said that he wants to put wrestling back on the map in Northern Ireland, just like Fit Finlay did. Gallagher also said that wrestling in the tournament is the biggest opportunity of a lifetime and revealed how he was contacted about it.

"Around six weeks ago I got an email in my inbox. There had been rumors online that WWE were scouting for UK talent so I opened the email but I had to do a double-take and thought 'that has to be a hoax'," Gallagher told UTV. "But then when I read it through I realized that this was legit."

- Mick Foley commented on the Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada match at Wrestle Kingdom 11 by posting a long message on his Facebook page. Foley pointed it out as one of the greatest matches that he has ever seen. Below is what he posted

"OMEGA VS OKADA: RANDOM NOTES ON AN INCREDIBLE MATCH

1) The bar has been set VERY high for 2017 match of the year.

2) This is one of the greatest matches I have ever seen. If the Dynamite Kid vs Tiger Mask and Flair vs Steamboat classics had a baby, it's name would be Omega vs Okada.

3) Kenny Omega is out of this world. He might be the perfect combination of wrestler/sports entertainer in the business.

4) If there was an award for best performance by a prop, the table in this match would win in a landslide. I don't think I have ever seen a table better teased or better utilized, leading to one of the greatest payoff crowd reactions I've ever witnessed. On its own, it may not stand out from other remarkable table spots – but in the context of its match, it was just incredible.

4) This is probably not the best choice if you are trying to get to sleep late at night. #OmegaVsOkada may be many things, but it is NOT a cure for late night insomnia.

Please feel free to share your thoughts on this incredible match. If you haven't seen it, you really should!"

