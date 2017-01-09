Source: ESPN

WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens recently took part in ESPN's Jonathan Coachman's 'One Word' segment. Below are some of his answers:

"Friend. I looked up to him for so many years coming up through the independents and everything, watching him in the WWE. So to be by his side on RAW every week is definitely something special."

Goldberg:

"I guess the one word I would call him is the enemy. Because growing up as a hardcore, die-hard WWE fan, he was the enemy, because he was the figurehead of WCW. The poster boy."

Winning the Universal Title:

"Fulfilling. I mean I could use a lot of words. Gratifying, vindicating, as I've been told many times by many people that I wouldn't make it to WWE, let alone be the champion, and here I am."

Internet trolls:

"Useless."

