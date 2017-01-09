- The latest WWE Top 10 looks at Superstars who dissed John Cena. The wrestlers featured include Kevin Owens, The Miz, Dean Ambrose, AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Edge and The Rock.

- WWEShop.com has 40% off select t-shirts through this Tuesday at 11:59 PM ET. There is no code needed, just use this link

- WWE Chief Strategy & Financial Officer George A. Barrios will participate in a presentation at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City this Wednesday, January 11th. He is expected to speak at 10:40 am ET and a live audio webcast will be available online at corporate.wwe.com/investors.

- To hype Shawn Michaels returning to RAW tonight, WWE posted the video below of Michaels returning to the company to join the nWo in 2002.

