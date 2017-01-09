- As seen in the video above, WWE recruits Oney Lorcan, Bianca Blair, Riddick Moss, Alvin Abitz and Demitrius Bronson. Lorcan said that this will be his year because he's going to do it his way, while Moss guaranteed that he will be WWE Champion and win an ESPY.
- As noted over the weekend, John Cena created some buzz online by posting the photo below on his Instagram of New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kenny Omega:
Cena seemingly teased Omega on his Instagram again today with the following post:
