- As seen in the video above, WWE recruits Oney Lorcan, Bianca Blair, Riddick Moss, Alvin Abitz and Demitrius Bronson. Lorcan said that this will be his year because he's going to do it his way, while Moss guaranteed that he will be WWE Champion and win an ESPY.

AJ Styles topped ESPN's latest WWE power rankings again for the fifth week in a row. He was followed by Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, The Miz and Dean Ambrose.

- As noted over the weekend, John Cena created some buzz online by posting the photo below on his Instagram of New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kenny Omega:

A photo posted by John Cena (@johncena) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:58am PST

Cena seemingly teased Omega on his Instagram again today with the following post:

A photo posted by John Cena (@johncena) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:29am PST

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.