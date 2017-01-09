Source: F4WOnline

As noted, following Kenny Omega's loss to IWGP Heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11 last week, Omega posted a tweet stating that he was stepping away from Japan to reassess his future. Omega wrote:

I will be stepping away from Japan to reassess my future. The path of my journey may change, but my goals will not. pic.twitter.com/E4vDiGgAwe — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 6, 2017

While many felt that Omega's tweet was storyline-related, speculation of Omega possibly signing with WWE picked up steam after John Cena posted a pair of Instagram photos over the past couple of days relating to Omega.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Omega's deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling expires on January 31st, so he would not be able to appear at The Royal Rumble on January 29th. Meltzer said that there are people with NJPW who believe that Omega had already re-signed with them and will be returning in March for the New Japan Cup, and that the tweet he sent out was just him "messing with people." Meltzer noted that it is not 100% that he has re-signed with NJPW, but it is confirmed that his old deal expires at the end of this month.

