Bobby Lashley defeated Eddie Edwards at this past Sunday's TNA television tapings to become a 4-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Lashley won a 30 minute iron man match 3 falls to 2 on an episode that is expected to air on January 26th.

Edwards had defeated Lashley to win the title at last October's TNA television tapings in Orlando.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Lyne B. for sending us the photo below from the title change:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.