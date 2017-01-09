- To hype Kassius Ohno's [Chris Hero] recent return to NXT, WWE posted the video above of Kassius facing William Regal on an episode of NXT in 2013. While the end of the match is not shown, Regal ended up winning the bout after hitting Kassius with a knee to the head.
"That's the first time I've heard that," said Gronkowski. "That would be pretty cool, so I don't know."
- As noted, Finn Balor appeared at the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con New Orleans last weekend at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. A young fan tried to ask Finn a question during the Q&A but was too nervous, which prompted Finn to bring the fan on stage with him. The fan asked Finn about his injury, and Finn noted that his shoulder's almost healed and that he wants to get Seth Rollins back at WrestleMania.
"As you can see I can pick you up, my shoulder's almost better," Finn said. "Hopefully I'll be able to get Seth Rollins back at WrestleMania."
As noted, Rollins is expected to face Triple H at WrestleMania 33. The father of the fan posted the video below of the exchange between his son and Finn:
Here is the video of my son Logan asking @FinnBalor a question and getting overwhelmed but Finn comes down to help him out.
