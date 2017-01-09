Mick Foley kicked off the first Raw of 2017 with a new look. However, it didn't go without a problem.



A NEW LOOK FOR MICK

It's probably best not to take your grooming tips from the hard-core legend. After attempting a home-made self-done haircut, a WWE stylist did her very best to salvage my handiwork, and lots of locks needed to be lopped in order to foil the Foley fashion faux pas. All in all, I kind of like the haircut – probably the shortest it's been since my commissioner run in 2000. Let me know what you think!

Ahead of tonight's Raw, Foley got another haircut.

