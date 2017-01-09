Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Lyne B. for sending us these results from yesterday's TNA television tapings in Orlando:

* Davey Richards defeated Andrew Everett

* Drew Galloway defeated Moose to retain the Grand Championship. Gallows won via a low-blow which led to him pinning Moose in Round 2 after the referee was knocked out.

* The Hardys cut a promo saying that they had a premonition to "get every piece of gold there is" as Jeff pointed to their "Open Fight Night" briefcase granting them a world title opportunity. The Decay and DCC interrupted the promo, which led to an impromptu tag title bout. The Hardys pinned DCC to win the three way match.

* TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary (c) defeated Jade in a Monster's Ball match. Like her Decay teammate, Rosemary took the brunt of the brutality after being suplexed into thumbtacks and a barb-wired table. Rosemary got the pin after suplexing Jade off the top rope onto a table.

* Trevor Lee cashed in his "Open Fight Night" briefcase and challenged X-Division champion DJZ. DJZ was selling his injuries from last week and was dominated in the match. Lee defeated DJZ to win the title. Shane Helms was at ringside.

* Bobby Lashley defeated Eddie Edwards to become the new TNA World Champion in a 30 Minute Iron Man Match. Lashley won the match 3 falls to 2.

* Sienna defeated Brooke Tessmacher after interference from Maria Kanellis.

TNA Xplosion tapings:

* Eli Drake defeated Mahabali Shera

* Laurel Van Dess defeated Deonna Purrazzo

* Robbie E defeated Marshe Rocket

