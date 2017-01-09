Source: Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated has a new interview with Kenny Omega, who discussed his loss to Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11 last week. Below are a couple of highlights:

"John Cena is one of the great WWE talents that I respect most. If I were to end up there, working with someone of his caliber would certainly be a goal and jive with my mission of changing wrestling. I'm glad to be on his radar, but I haven't made any decisions regarding my future yet."

His future and tweet stating that he was "stepping away from Japan":

"I fear that everyone has taken my words too literally. Yes, I'm out of the country and off of shows, but I haven't signed any new contracts yet. After such a huge loss, I didn't want to just hang around and take part in meaningless matches. I'm only interested in changing the business, so I'm thinking carefully about what's next."

Omega also discussed his loss to Okada, his Terminator entrance at Wrestle Kingdom, considering his future options and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

