WWE has released the bracket for their upcoming UK Championship Tournament, which will take place this Saturday and Sunday live on the WWE Network at 3pm ET/8pm GMT. Here are the first round match-ups:
* Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Burch
* Trent Seven vs. H.C. Dyer
* Wolfgang vs. Tyson T-Bone
* Mark Andrews vs. Dan Moloney
* James Drake vs. Joseph Conners
* Pete Dunne vs. Roy Johnson
* Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell
Below is the entire bracket:
BREAKING: The @WWEUKCT bracket and First Round matches have been revealed! https://t.co/p5DLoqyMSG pic.twitter.com/k5Jb6qyWuF— WWE UK Championship (@WWEUKCT) January 9, 2017
WWE is also using the hashtag #WWEUKCT for the event. The tournament will be held at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England with the winner becoming the first WWE United Kingdom Champion.
