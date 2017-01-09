WWE has released the bracket for their upcoming UK Championship Tournament, which will take place this Saturday and Sunday live on the WWE Network at 3pm ET/8pm GMT. Here are the first round match-ups:

* Tyler Bate vs. Tucker* Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Burch* Trent Seven vs. H.C. Dyer* Wolfgang vs. Tyson T-Bone* Mark Andrews vs. Dan Moloney* James Drake vs. Joseph Conners* Pete Dunne vs. Roy Johnson* Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell

Below is the entire bracket:

WWE is also using the hashtag #WWEUKCT for the event. The tournament will be held at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England with the winner becoming the first WWE United Kingdom Champion.

