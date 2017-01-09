Birthdays:

- Silver King (born January 9, 1968) turns 49



Todd Grisham (born January 9, 1976) turns 41

NWA Western States: January 9, 1970

in the Taylor County Coliseum in Abilene, Texas

- Alex Perez defeated Paul LeDuc

- Bobby Duncum vs. Bull Ramos ends in a Draw

- Mr. Wrestling defeated Billy Spears

- Dory Funk Sr., Ricky Romero & The Lawman defeated Dick Murdoch, Dusty Rhodes & Gorgeous George Jr. [2:1] in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team Match

- The Beast (c) defeated Man Mountain Mike to retain the NWA Western States Heavyweight Championship

- Harley Race vs. Terry Funk ends in a Double Count Out

- Man Mountain Mike defeated Alex Perez and Billy Spears and Bobby Duncum and Bull Ramos and Dick Murdoch and Dory Funk Sr. and Dusty Rhodes and Gorgeous George Jr. and Harley Race and Mr. Wrestling and Paul LeDuc and Ricky Romero and Terry Funk and The Beast and The Lawman in a 16 Man Battle Royal

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 9, 1988

at the SunDome in Tampa, Florida

- The Islanders (Haku & Tama) (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Jerry Grey & Lanny Poffo

- Jake Roberts defeated Wellington Wilkins Jr.

- Dino Bravo (w/ Frenchy Martin) defeated Scott Casey

- Sam Houston defeated Terry Gibbs

- Butch Reed (w/ Slick) defeated Sivi Afi

- Demolition (Ax & Smash) (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Jim Evans & Mike Richards

- Dark match: Hulk Hogan (c) defeated The One Man Gang to retain the WWF Championship

WWF Prime Time Wrestling: January 9, 1989

- Rhythm & Blues vs. Hart Foundation

- Ron Garvin vs. Steve Lombardi

- Akeem vs. Koko B. Ware

- Ted DiBiase vs. Paul Roma

- Rougeau Brothers vs. Tommy Angel & Rusty Riddle

- Brain Busters vs. Tim Horner & George South

- Tito Santana vs. Red Rooster

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 9, 1993

at the Expo Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

- Kamala (w/ Harvey Wippleman & Kim Chee) defeated Todd Becker

- The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) defeated Butch Banks & Rock Warner

- Lance Cassidy defeated George Petrovsky

- The Undertaker (w/ Paul Bearer) defeated Scott Zappa

- Bam Bam Bigelow defeated Red Tyler

Smoky Mountain Wrestling: January 9, 1994

in Beckley, West Virgina

- Prince Kharis defeated Bobby Blaze

- Killer Kyle defeated Louie Spicolli

- Tracy Smothers defeated Chris Candido

- Brian Lee (c) defeated Dirty White Boy to retain the SMW Heavyweight Championship

- The Heavenly Bodies (Jimmy del Ray & Tom Prichard) (c) defeated The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) to retain the SMW Tag Team Championship

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 9, 1994

at the Augusta Civic Center in Augusta, Maine

- Ludvig Borga defeated JS Storm

- Marty Jannetty & The 1-2-3 Kid defeated Duane Gill & Tommy Morrison

- Crush defeated Tim McNeany

- The Headshrinkers (Fatu & Samu) (w/ Afa) defeated Dan Dubiel & Phil Apollo

- Tatanka defeated Jim Messenger

- The Undertaker (w/ Paul Bearer) defeated Derek Domino

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 9, 1995

at the The Summit in Houston, Texas

- Jerry Lawler hosts the King Court with special guest William Shatner

- Dark Match: Chris Candido defeated Barry Horowitz

- Dark Match: Lex Luger vs. Tatanka ended in a double count out

- Dark Match: Bret Hart defeated Owen Hart

- Dark Match: The Undertaker defeated Irwin R. Schyster

- Dark Match: Diesel (c) defeated Bob Backlund to retain the WWF Championship

- Owen Hart defeated Razor Ramon (c) by Disqualification for the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- Hakushi (w/ Shinja) defeated Matt Hardy

- King Kong Bundy defeated Gary Sabaugh

- Howard Finkel (w/ The Bushwhackers) defeated Harvey Wippleman (w/ Well Dunn) in a Tuxedo match

ECW Hardcore TV: January 9, 1996

in the Viking Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Taz defeated Koji Nakagawa

- Bruiser Mastino defeated El Puerto Ricano

- Raven defeated Tommy Dreamer

ECW Hardcore TV: January 9, 1997

in the Town Hall in Webster, Massachusetts

- Brian Lee defeated Super Nova

- Stevie Richards defeated Axl Rotten

- Raven (c) vs. The Sandman ended in a No Contest in a ECW World Heavyweight Championship Match

WCW Saturday Night: January 9, 1999

at the Georgia Mountains Center in Gainesville, Georgia

- Bam Bam Bigelow defeated Al Green

- The Armstrongs (Scott Armstrong & Steve Armstrong) defeated Mike Sullivan & Nick Dinsmore

- Bobby Blaze defeated Dave Burkhead

- Bobby Duncum Jr. defeated Bull Payne

- Glacier defeated Lash LeRoux

- Chase Tatum defeated The Gambler

- Steve McMichael defeated Buddy Lee Parker

- Bobby Eaton & Kenny Kaos defeated La Parka & Silver King in a WCW World Tag Team Title Tournament Match

WWF Shotgun Saturday Night: January 9, 1999

at the Worcester Centrum in Worcester, Massachusetts

- Dark match: Steve Bradley defeated Nick Barberry

- Dark match: The Blue Meanie defeated Matt Hardy

- Dark match: The Disciples Of Apocalypse (8-Ball & Skull) defeated The Oddities (Golga & Kurrgan)

- The Acolytes (Bradshaw & Faarooq) defeated LOD 2000 (Animal & Droz) by DQ

- The JOB Squad (Bob Holly, Duane Gill, Scorpio & The Blue Meanie) defeated Brian Christopher, Kevin Quinn & The Hardy Boyz (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy)

- Gangrel defeated Mike Hollow

WWE Heat: January 9, 2000

at the Orlando Arena in Orlando, Florida

- Val Venis defeated Prince Albert

- Steve Blackman defeated Buck Quartermaine

- Too Cool (Scotty 2 Hotty and Brian Christopher defeated The Headbangers (Mosh and Trasher) in a Tag Team Match

- The Godfather defeated Gangrel

ECW Hardcore TV: January 9, 2000

in White Plains, New York

- Rob Van Dam defeated Sabu by TKO

- Mike Awesome defeated Masato Tanaka (c) to win the ECW World Heavyweight Championship

ECW Guilty as Charged: January 9, 2000

from the Boutwell Memorial Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama

- C.W. Anderson (w/ Lou E. Dangerously) defeated Mikey Whipwreck

- Danny Doring, Roadkill & Simon Diamond defeated Super Nova, Kid Kash & Chris Chetti (w/ Jazz)

- Yoshihiro Tajiri and Super Crazy (w/ Steve Corino) defeated Little Guido and Jerry Lynn

- Angel (w/ DeVito & Vic Grimes) defeated New Jack

- Rob Van Dam defeated Sabu to retain the ECW World Television Championship

- The Impact Players (Lance Storm and Justin Credible) (w/ Dawn Marie and Jason) defeated Tommy Dreamer and Raven (w/ Beulah) to win the ECW World Tag Team Championship

- Mike Awesome defeated Spike Dudley to retain the ECW World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 9, 2003

at the Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona

- The Big Show (w/ Paul Heyman) defeated Rikishi

- John Cena (w/ B²) defeated Chavo Guerrero (w/ Eddie Guerrero)

- Billy Kidman (c) defeated Matt Hardy Version 1.0 (w/ Shannon Moore) to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

- Tajiri defeated Jamie Noble (w/ Nidia)

- Charlie Haas (w/ Kurt Angle & Shelton Benjamin) defeated Edge (w/ Chris Benoit)

- Chris Benoit defeated Shelton Benjamin by DQ

- Bill DeMott defeated Shannon Moore (w/ Matt Hardy Version 1.0)

- Eddie Guerrero (w / Chavo Guerrero) defeated B² (w/ John Cena)

- Brock Lesnar defeated The A-Train

WWE Heat: January 9, 2005

at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York

- Dark match: Chris Masters defeated Chris Cage

- Simon Dean defeated Val Venis

- Rosey & The Hurricane defeated Johnny Heartbreaker & Slyk Wagner Brown

- Rhyno defeated Danny Doring

- Tajiri defeated Steven Richards

WWE New Years Revolution: January 9, 2005

at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico

- Dark Match: Rosey & The Hurricane defeated Sylvain Grenier & Robert Conway

- Eugene & William Regal (c) defeated Tomko & Christian to retain the World Tag Team Championship

- Trish Stratus defeated Lita (c) to win the Women's Championship

- Shelton Benjamin (c) defeated Maven to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship

- Muhammad Hassan defeated Jerry Lawler

- Kane defeated Gene Snitsky

- Triple H defeated Edge, Chris Benoit, Chris Jericho, Batista & Randy Orton in a Elimination Chamber Match to win the vacant World Heavyweight Championship with Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 9, 2006

at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania

- Ashley Massaro defeated Trish Stratus by DQ in a Women's Title Match

- Chavo Guerrero defeated Rob Conway in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match

- Chris Masters & Carlito defeated Shawn Michaels (w/ Daivari) & Kurt Angle

- Shelton Benjamin defeated Val Venis in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match

- Kane defeated Gene Snitsky in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match

- Dark Match: John Cena defeated Kurt Angle by DQ

ECW on Sci-Fi: January 9, 2007

at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois

- Hardcore Holly defeated CM Punk

- The Great Khali (w / Daivari) defeated Tommy Dreamer in a Extreme Rules Match

- Kevin Thorn (w / Ariel) defeated Shannon Moore

- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Rob Van Dam ended in No Contest in a ECW World Heavyweight Title Match

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 9, 2009

at the Izod Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey

- Triple H defeated John Morrison in a Triple Jeopardy Tables Match

- The Undertaker defeated Shelton Benjamin

- The Bella Twins (Brie Bella & Nikki Bella) defeated Michelle McCool & Victoria

- Triple H defeated Chavo Guerrero & The Miz in a Triple Jeopardy Two On One Handicap Match

- Carlito & Primo (c) defeated Ezekiel Jackson & The Brian Kendrick to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

- The Big Show defeated Triple H in a Triple Jeopardy Last Man Standing Match

- Dark Match: Jeff Hardy (c) defeated Edge to retain the WWE Championship

Jerry Lynn vs. Arik Cannon - F1RST Wrestling: January 9, 2009



WWE "Ask the Divas" - January 9, 2010



TNA Genesis: January 9, 2011

at TNA Impact! Zone in Universal Studios Florida

- Kazarian defeated Jay Lethal (c) to win the TNA X Division Championship

- Madison Rayne (c) defeated Mickie James to retain the TNA Women's Knockout Championship

- Beer Money, Inc. (James Storm and Robert Roode) defeated Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) (c) to win the TNA World Tag Team Championship

- Bully Ray defeated Brother Devon by Disqualification

- Abyss defeated Douglas Williams (c) to win the TNA Television Championship

- Matt Hardy defeated Rob Van Dam

- Kurt Angle fought Jeff Jarrett to a No-Contest in a Double J Double M A "Exhibition"

- Mr. Anderson defeated Matt Morgan to become the #1 Contender for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship

- Mr. Anderson defeated Jeff Hardy (c) to win the TNA World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 9, 2012

at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

- Dark Match: Alex Riley defeated Antonio Cesaro

- Santino Marella & Sheamus defeated Jinder Mahal & Wade Barrett

- Daniel Bryan defeated Kofi Kingston

- Brodus Clay defeated Curt Hawkins

- CM Punk defeated Jack Swagger (w/ Dolph Ziggler & Vickie Guerrero)

- Dolph Ziggler (w/ Vickie Guerrero) vs. John Cena ended in a no contest

WWE Classics: January 2012 Tease



WWE NXT: January 9, 2013

at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida

- The Wyatt Family (Erick Rowan & Luke Harper) (w/ Bray Wyatt) defeated Percy Watson & Yoshi Tatsu

- Paige defeated Emma

- Epico & Primo defeated Bo Dallas & Michael McGillicutty

- Big E. Langston defeated Seth Rollins (c) in a No Disqualification Match to win the NXT Championship

WWE Main Event: January 9, 2013

at the American Airlines Center in Miami, Florida

WATCH: Sheamus vs. Dolph Ziggler hype promo

- Wade Barrett defeated Zack Ryder

- Wade Barrett defeated Zack Ryder (WATCH HERE)

TNA iMPACT!: January 9, 2014

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- The BroMans (Jessie Godderz & Robbie E) (w/ Zema Ion) defeated Eric Young & Joseph Park

- Ethan Carter III vs. Samoa Joe ended in a No Contest

- Ethan Carter III vs. Samoa Joe ended in a No Contest (WATCH HERE)

WATCH: James Storm' challenges Gunner' to a match at Genesis (January 9, 2014)a>

- Kurt Angle defeated Bad Influence (Christopher Daniels & Kazarian) in a Two On One Handicap Steel Cage Match

- Bobby Roode defeated Sting in a Steel Cage Match

- Magnus (c) defeated AJ Styles (c) in a No Disqualification Match in a TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match

TNA Lockdown: January 9, 2015

at the Manhattan Center in New York, New York

- Taryn Terrell (c) defeated Madison Rayne), Gail Kim in a 3Way Steel Cage Match for the TNA Women's Knockout Championship

- Jeff Hardy defeated Abyss in a Monster's Ball Steel Cage Match

- Mark Andrews & Rockstar Spud defeated Bro Mans) to win the Tag Team Steel Cage Match

- Bobby Lashley (c) defeated Austin Aries, MVP, Bobby Roode in a 4Way Steel Cage Match for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship

- The Revolution (Abyss & James Storm) (c) defeated The Hardy Boyz (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) in a Steel Cage Match to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship

- Awesome Kong defeated Havok in a Steel Cage match

- Bobby Roode defeated Eric Young in a Steel Cage match

- Tyrus defeated Mark Andrews & Rockstar Spud in a Steel Cage match

- Team Kurt Angle (Austin Aries, Gunner, Kurt Angle & Lashley) defeated Beatdown Clan (Kenny King, Low Ki, MVP & Samoa Joe) in a Lethal Lockdown Match

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 9, 2015

at the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas

WATCH: Bray Wyatt' cuts a Promo for entering the Royal Rumble: SmackDown, January 9, 2015

- Big E (w/ Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defeated Adam Rose

- The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) defeated Mad 1 & Spartan

- Alicia Fox defeated Naomi

- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) defeated Goldust & Stardust and Damien Mizdow & The Miz to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

- Sin Cara defeated Bad News Barrett

- Dean Ambrose & Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins & The Big Show (w/ J&J Security)

TNA Xplosion: January 9, 2016

in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center

- Mike Bennett (w/ Maria) defeated Mandrews

Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 9, 2016

at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Dark Match: Mandy Leon & Sumie Sakai defeated Deonna Purrazzo & Hania

- The All-Night Express (Kenny King & Rhett Titus) defeated Roppongi Vice (Beretta & Rocky Romero)

- War Machine (Hanson & Ray Rowe) defeated The House Of Truth (Donovan Dijak & J. Diesel) (w/ Truth Martini)

- Dalton Castle (w/ Brandon Tate & Brent Tate) defeated Jay Briscoe and Matt Sydal and Moose (w/ Stokely Hathaway) in a Four Corner Survival Match

