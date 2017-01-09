- As seen above, Roman Reigns spoke on what it was like to be in the same ring with Goldberg and his thoughts about the 2-on-1 match tonight on Raw against Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens. Reigns also discussed his staredown with Goldberg on last week's RAW.
- Via his Twitter, Seth Rollins announced that he has entered this year's Royal Rumble. Other WWE Superstars who have already declared their entry are: Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, and Baron Corbin.
Last year I missed @WrestleMania. This year I'll be in the main event. Officially announcing my entry into the #RoyalRumble. #tearitdown— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 9, 2017
- While a WrestleMania match between Shaquille O'Neal and Big Show has been hyped for a few months, it has yet to be officially announced by WWE. Recently, Shaq posted a message to Big Show while working out:
I'm coming for you BIG SHOW
