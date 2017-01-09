- As seen above, Roman Reigns spoke on what it was like to be in the same ring with Goldberg and his thoughts about the 2-on-1 match tonight on Raw against Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens. Reigns also discussed his staredown with Goldberg on last week's RAW.

"It was awesome, if you were there you could feel that energy, it was created through that staredown that had to be one of the coolest ones I've been in," Reigns said. "I feel blessed to be able to collaborate and be in the ring with so many great wrestlers, so many legends and people that built the foundation that we're standing on now."

- Via his Twitter, Seth Rollins announced that he has entered this year's Royal Rumble. Other WWE Superstars who have already declared their entry are: Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, and Baron Corbin.

Last year I missed @WrestleMania. This year I'll be in the main event. Officially announcing my entry into the #RoyalRumble. #tearitdown — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 9, 2017

- While a WrestleMania match between Shaquille O'Neal and Big Show has been hyped for a few months, it has yet to be officially announced by WWE. Recently, Shaq posted a message to Big Show while working out:

I'm coming for you BIG SHOW

