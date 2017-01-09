Source: WWE Network's Bring It To The Table

On the premiere episode of WWE Network's Bring It To The Table lastvweek, Paul Heyman and JBL shared their thoughts on the possibility of Hulk Hogan returning to WWE.

When asked whether Hogan will ever be brought back to the fold at WWE, Heyman stated that Hogan's return to WWE is Chairman Vince McMahon's decision.

"I think Hulk Hogan will be welcome back into the WWE Universe when Vince McMahon deems it worthy to welcome him back."

On the subject of Hogan's possible return, JBL claimed that he would like to see Hogan back with WWE and he suggested that 'The Hulkster' has been punished enough over the racial slurs.

"I think we will [see Hogan back with WWE] and his comments were past inappropriate. I think they were detestable and I abhor what he said and I condemn what he said. I run a program founded years ago in Bermuda with at-risk kids and I took those kids to NXT and watched Tough Enough. Hogan had a terrible back at the time and he got up, but he brought all those kids up on stage. [It] absolutely made a life moment for those kids. That's what you hear so much about Hogan. What happened on this tape, I think, it was horrible. I think it was, I can't say if it was a one-off or not, but he was punished. He was punished and he was punished severely. He's going to be hounded about that tape the rest of his life and I think that's enough. I think he's an icon and I think he's welcome back. I would like to see him back at the WWE."

