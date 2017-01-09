- IGN released the trailer for the upcoming WWE Studios animated film, The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-Wrestlemania!, which you can watch above. The trailer features Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, The Big Show, Sheamus and Vince McMahon. The movie will be available on Digital HD on Tuesday, February 28th before being released on DVD on Tuesday, March 14th.

- As noted last week, Dave Meltzer reported in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE is interested in bringing Matt and Jeff Hardy back to the company when their TNA contracts expire next month. Blake Oestriecher has a fun feature at Forbes looking at five potential WWE return feuds for the Hardys, which includes potential rivalries with The Wyatt Family and Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins.

- Legendary actress Meryl Streep offended some MMA and football fans at the Golden Globes last night while she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award. While she spent the majority of the speech ripping President-elect Donald Trump, she finished with a shot at football and MMA.

"So Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners," Streep said. "If we kick them all out you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts."

Former WWE Champion Batista, who also has a 1-0 MMA record, took to Twitter to respond to Streep's speech. Batista noted that while he loved her speech, "Some people can't see art in a combat situation. If you look past that and see the will and drive of the human spirit, you see beauty."

Some people cant see art in a combat situation.If you look past that and see the will and drive of the human spirit,you see beauty #Fighters https://t.co/ujt0ULoi8q — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) January 9, 2017

For the record I love her and I loved her speech. Passionate and from the heart! I was just stating my opinion on that particular POV. https://t.co/v901qc5jZK — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) January 9, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.