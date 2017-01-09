Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's RAW, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley backstage. He has a new haircut and she's preparing to give him his 2016 Performance Review. Stephanie brings up the rumors of The Undertaker appearing tonight. She says the WWE Universe expects them to deliver. The last time she saw Taker, he was on SmackDown. Foley has no concrete evidence Taker will be here but he h as a strong feeling. Seth Rollins walks in and puts himself in the Royal Rumble main event. Braun Strowman comes in yelling. He wants Roman Reigns or Bill Goldberg, or else. Rollins says Goldberg isn't here and Reigns has a match... Rollins offers to help. Rollins strikes first and they start brawling as Stephanie yells. Officials come in to break it up. Foley says Taker will be here.

- We're live from New Orleans with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE United States Title: Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns

WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns makes his way to the ring. We see the shark cage sitting on the stage.

WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens is out next with partner Chris Jericho. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo. Before the match can begin, the music hits and out comes Braun Strowman to interrupt.

Reigns meets Strowman on the floor and they go at it. Braun brings it in the ring and Reigns gets triple teamed. The music hits and out comes Seth Rollins with a chair. He nails Strowman in the face and goes to work on Jericho and Owens. Reigns comes in with a chair and nails Braun with it, taking him to one knee. Rollins and Reigns swing chairs at the same time, sending Braun to the floor. Stephanie McMahon's music hits and out she comes. She says the match is not going to end this way and RAW is not going to start this way. She promised a Handicap Match for the title and that's what they're going to get. She's going to give Reigns time to recover but Rollins vs. Braun is made. Rollins stares Braun down as we go to commercial.

Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins

Back from the break and Rollins starts the match with a dropkick. Rollins works to get Braun off his feet but Braun sends him to the mat. Rollins fights back with kicks but Braun nails him with a big blow to the back of the head. Braun keeps control and beats Rollins around.

Braun drops a big elbow and keeps control of the match. Braun stands tall as some fans boo him. Rollins continues to fight back. Braun sends him to the apron. Rollins comes in with clotheslines but Braun won't go down. Rollins with kicks. Braun catches him in mid-air and slams him to the mat. Braun stands tall and yells to the crowd. Rollins gets up on the apron but Braun charges with a shoulder and sends Rollins to the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins is rallying. Rollins knocks Braun off his feet with a kick to the head. 2 count for Rollins. Rollins tries to knock Braun down again and goes to the top. Braun catches him on the way down and slams him into the corner. Braun puts Rollins on the top. Braun catches a Blockbuster attempt and puts Rollins back up top. Braun climbs up for a superplex but Rollins kicks him. Rollins headbutts and punches Braun, sending him to the mat. Rollins nails the Frogsplash but Braun kicks out at 2.

Braun goes to the floor. Rollins nails a knee to the face from the apron. Rollins goes back to the top and jumps down at Braun but Braun moves and Rollins lands on the barrier.

Braun sends Rollins over the barrier into the crowd. The referee counts them both out.

Double Count Out

- After the match, Braun brings Rollins back into the ring and grabs a steel chair. Braun brings the chair into the ring but Rollins kicks it into his leg. Braun goes back to the floor and can't re-enter due to Rollins swinging the chair. Rollins' music hits as he and Braun stare each other down. We go to replays.

- Still to come, Shawn Michaels is here. Cole leads us to a preview of "The Resurrection of Gavin Stone" with HBK.

- Back from the break and Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints is at ringside with his kids.

- We see what happened last week after Bayley became the #1 contender. Bayley and Sasha Banks are backstage now. Bayley gets hype about her title shot at the Royal Rumble. She's defeated Charlotte before and can do it again. Sasha believes in her too. Sasha brings up another Bayley vs. Boss match after the Royal Rumble. Sasha says she has Bayley's back if Charlotte tries any tricks. The RAW Women's Champion walks up and applauds Sasha for her performance, acting like she cares about Bayley. They have words until Nia Jax appears. She kicks Sasha's leg out and Bayley gets beat down by Charlotte when she tries to make the save. Charlotte stands with Nia but Nia grabs her and pushes her back into a stack of production cases. Charlotte is shocked as Nia walks off.

Jack Gallagher vs. Drew Gulak

Austin Aries has joined commentary as Jack Gallagher makes his way to the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the match is underway. Back and forth early on. Gulak launches Gallagher into the ropes and hits a big clothesline off the ropes for a 2 count. Gulak keeps Gallagher grounded now.

Gallagher makes a comeback. Gallagher with a headbutt and the running dropkick in the corner. Gallagher covers for the win.

Winner: Jack Gallagher

- After the match, Charly Caruso interviews Gallagher in the ring about his rivalry with Ariya Daivari. Gallagher offers Ariya an "olive branch" so they can settle the feud peacefully. Gallagher invites Ariya to 205 Live to negotiate an agreement but if Daivari doesn't agree, Gallagher will be forces to engage in fisticuffs.

- We see TJ Perkins backstage talking to Shawn Michaels. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and Foley is looking for The Undertaker. Stephanie approaches him and is anxious to know if Taker is here or not. Foley knows he will be here but Stephanie needs facts. She says Foley's entire Performance Review rides on Foley producing Taker tonight. She says Mick has one hour to get Taker in the middle of the ring. He says Taker will be there, trust him.

- We go to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels to a pop.

