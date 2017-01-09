- WWE.com posted a storyline injury update on Sami Zayn. They noted that he suffered "multiple contusions and injuries" during his Last Man Standing match with Braun Strowman last week and will not be appearing on tonight's RAW. It was noted that he is expected to be back on RAW next Monday.

- John Cena will once again be hosting NBC's TODAY. Cena will be hosting the show this Tuesday during the 9am ET hour.

