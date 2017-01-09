- WWE.com posted a storyline injury update on Sami Zayn. They noted that he suffered "multiple contusions and injuries" during his Last Man Standing match with Braun Strowman last week and will not be appearing on tonight's RAW. It was noted that he is expected to be back on RAW next Monday.

- Dave Meltzer reported at F4WOnline that Enzo Amore suffered a legitimate knee injury at the WWE live event on December 30th in Los Angeles. Enzo was in a four-way tag team match with WWE tag team champions Cesaro & Sheamus, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and Big E & Kofi Kingston. There is no timetable for his return, and he will be reevaluated in two weeks.

- John Cena will once again be hosting NBC's TODAY. Cena will be hosting the show this Tuesday during the 9am ET hour.

