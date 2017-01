UFC Superstar Ronda Rousey posted her first message on social media since her 48 second first-round TKO loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on December 30th.

Rousey took to Instagram and shared the following quote from Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling:

A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.