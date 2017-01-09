- Above is the latest promo for the WWE United Kingdom Title tournament that takes place this coming weekend.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in New Orleans for this week's Main Event episode:

* Brian Kendrick vs. Mustafa Ali

* The Shining Stars vs. Darren Young and Sin Cara

Full Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- As seen below, Drew Brees of the NFL's New Orleans Saints was sitting ringside for tonight's RAW:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.