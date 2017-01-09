The Undertaker returned to WWE RAW on tonight's show from New Orleans and announced that he will be in the 30-man Royal Rumble main event later this month. Taker also indicates that he's back on RAW, saying no one controls him and he goes where he wants.

Taker joins Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Seth Rollins, Baron Corbin, Chris Jericho and Braun Strowman as confirmed Rumble participants.

Below are some quotes, photos and video from Taker's return to RAW:

