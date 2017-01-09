Brock Lesnar was at tonight's NHL hockey game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Calgary Flames in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

As seen in the video above, Lesnar was with wife Sable and their children and was interviewed at the game. Lesnar was asked if it was true that he was a lifelong Jets fan, to which he replied, "it's true, but just for tonight." He then said that he was a Canadian hockey fan and was presented with a Jets jersey.

The Jets ended up defeating The Flames 2-0. Below are more photos of Lesnar at the game:

Brock Lesnar the hockey fan, seen at tonight's Winnipeg Jets vs Calgary Flames NHL clash in his adopted home ???? #UFC #NHLJets #NHLFlames pic.twitter.com/2MUtJJJsNW — 2on4 Sports (@2on4Sports) January 10, 2017

Was an absolute pleasure to chat with @BrockLesnar at the @NHLJets game! Great dude. And yes, his fist is as big as my head. #GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/isXYUZt5Lc — Brody Jackson (@Brody_Jackson) January 10, 2017

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar is in the house for tonight's Jets/Flames game at MTS Centre. pic.twitter.com/FEN2YRR8aN — Ezra Ginsburg (@ICEzzyG) January 10, 2017

