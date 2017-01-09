Brock Lesnar was at tonight's NHL hockey game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Calgary Flames in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

As seen in the video above, Lesnar was with wife Sable and their children and was interviewed at the game. Lesnar was asked if it was true that he was a lifelong Jets fan, to which he replied, "it's true, but just for tonight." He then said that he was a Canadian hockey fan and was presented with a Jets jersey.

The Jets ended up defeating The Flames 2-0. Below are more photos of Lesnar at the game:




Clayton Sansregret contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

