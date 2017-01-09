- Above is the latest promo for Emma's return to WWE RAW as Emmalina.

- Tony Nese vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann, Noam Dar vs. Cedric Alexander and a parley between Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari will take place on this week's 205 Live.

- Below is a promo for this week's SmackDown with John Cena vs. Baron Corbin and The Wyatt Family vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha:


Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles