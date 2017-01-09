- We noted earlier that a parley between Ariya Daivari and Jack Gallagher has been announced for this week's WWE 205 Live. In the RAW Fallout video above, Daivari accepts Gallagher's challenge and brags on the savage beating he gave Gallagher last week.

- As noted, Chris Jericho became the WWE United States Champion for the first time ever on tonight's RAW after he and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns in a Handicap Match. Jericho is now the 7th Superstar to hold the US Title, the Intercontinental Title, a Tag Team Title and the WWE Title in his career. Other Grand Slam Champions under the current format include Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero, Edge, Big Show, The Miz and Daniel Bryan.

- As seen below, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have been confirmed for next week's RAW from Little Rock, Arkansas:

