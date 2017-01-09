- We noted earlier that a parley between Ariya Daivari and Jack Gallagher has been announced for this week's WWE 205 Live. In the RAW Fallout video above, Daivari accepts Gallagher's challenge and brags on the savage beating he gave Gallagher last week.
- As seen below, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have been confirmed for next week's RAW from Little Rock, Arkansas:
NEXT WEEK: #TheBeast @BrockLesnar returns to Monday Night #RAW for the first time since his loss in 1:26 to @Goldberg at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/aE18N9b9SD— WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2017
