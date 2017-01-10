The dark segment after this week's WWE RAW in New Orleans went off the air saw The Undertaker interrupt a celebration by WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and new WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho.

While Jericho was celebrating his big win over Roman Reigns, Taker came out to interrupt. As seen below, Jericho and Owens did some comedy on the mic before Jericho threatened Taker. Owens had a funny line where he said that Taker is his mom's favorite wrestler.

Owens pushed Jericho into Taker, who hit Jericho with a chokeslam. After that, Owens got chokeslammed as well. You can check out footage from the segment below:

After Raw went of the air

Undertaker comes out and Chokeslam Owens & Jericho ,

Buried the New US Champ - Jericho pic.twitter.com/qSQ9xOrPpy — Nishant Verma (@verma1nishant) January 10, 2017

