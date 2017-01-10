The dark segment after this week's WWE RAW in New Orleans went off the air saw The Undertaker interrupt a celebration by WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and new WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho.
Owens pushed Jericho into Taker, who hit Jericho with a chokeslam. After that, Owens got chokeslammed as well. You can check out footage from the segment below:
After Raw went of the air— Nishant Verma (@verma1nishant) January 10, 2017
Undertaker comes out and Chokeslam Owens & Jericho ,
Buried the New US Champ - Jericho pic.twitter.com/qSQ9xOrPpy
@WrestlingInc pic.twitter.com/BiM7enXQh6— Sisco.?? (@TheDudeSisco) January 10, 2017
@jbobbo05 contributed to this article. Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.