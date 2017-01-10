Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Casey Jones for sending in these results from tonight's WWE live event in Lake Charles, LA:

Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins. Hawkins demanded a new match after the loss, which was answered by James Ellsworth.

* James Ellsworth defeated Curt Hawkins

* Heath Slater, Rhyno, The Usos, Mojo Rawley and Jack Swagger defeated The Ascension, The Vaudevillians, and Breezango

* Nikki Bella defeated Natalya after a failed distraction from Carmella

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose defeated Dolph Ziggler

* SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch

* American Alpha & Apollo Crews defeated The Wyatt Family

* WWE Champion AJ Styles defeated John Cena and Baron Corbin

