Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Casey Jones for sending in these results from tonight's WWE live event in Lake Charles, LA:
* James Ellsworth defeated Curt Hawkins
* Heath Slater, Rhyno, The Usos, Mojo Rawley and Jack Swagger defeated The Ascension, The Vaudevillians, and Breezango
* Nikki Bella defeated Natalya after a failed distraction from Carmella
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose defeated Dolph Ziggler
* SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch
* American Alpha & Apollo Crews defeated The Wyatt Family
* WWE Champion AJ Styles defeated John Cena and Baron Corbin
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.