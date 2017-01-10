As noted, Kyle O'Reilly lost the ROH Championship to Adam Cole at Wrestle Kingdom 11 last week. O'Reilly's contract with ROH had expired before the show, and Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that ROH officials expect him to leave for WWE. They also expect Ray Rowe to be heading to WWE.

We noted last week that Jay Lethal revealed in an interview with ComicBook.com that he signed a new two-year deal with ROH. Meltzer noted that Bobby Fish, Hangman Page and Christopher Daniels also signed new contracts with ROH. Fish had an offer from WWE, but decided to stay with ROH.

Meltzer also wrote that ROH Champion Adam Cole is believed to be heading to WWE in May, however cannot negotiate with them until May 1st.

