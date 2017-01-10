Source: Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard

On episode 22 of Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard, the professional wrestling veteran conducted a Q&A session with questions sent in from fans on Twitter. Among other things, Prichard discussed The Rock's never-used signature WWE Championship and what it was like to work with CM Punk.

According to Prichard, The Rock's signature 'Brahma Bull belt' was never used on TV because The Rock dropped the title before his custom belt was completed.

"It took too long to get made and by the time that it was made, [The] Rock had already dropped the title and so they just kept it and never brought it back out again."

On the subject of Punk, Prichard said that 'The Straight Edge Superstar' probably generated more heat backstage than in front of the crowd. Prichard went on to say that he enjoyed working with Punk and that he was a very unique person with a real passion for the professional wrestling business.

"Punk probably generated more heat backstage than he did in front of the camera, but for me, I always liked CM Punk because he had a genuine love for the business. He was a fan, he enjoyed the business, and he was different. And he didn't take people's s--t and I liked that. I like the fact that he stood up and was unique in his own way and for somebody to come into a business that was heavy on the reputation of drugs and partying and all this stuff and be a straight-edge guy and denounce drugs and partying, not just publicly, but backstage with the guys, that was taken as a negative when it should've been taken as a positive."

Prichard continued, "he was different, so I liked him. I took the time to sit and talk to him and tried to get to know him, and once you actually had a conversation with him, you found out that he was a pretty interesting guy. And I think at the very beginning that he was just viewed as this antisocial, anti everything that this has been built on asshole. And he could carry himself as an asshole. He could be aloof. He could come off as very cocky and a know-it-all. But once you get passed all that, you find out that there's something else behind it. And I personally like the guy. I think he's a hell of a talent."

