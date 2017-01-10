As seen below, Randy Orton took to Twitter last night and commented on various topics including Donald Trump. Orton also took a shot at Conor McGregor's size when asked about Conor making it in WWE.

Below are Orton's exchanges from Monday night:

@RandyOrton do you think you can whoop @TheNotoriousMMA ass if he transitioned to Wrestling in the WWE ? — Patriots 14-2???? (@Chris_The_King2) January 10, 2017

If he gains 120lbs im here. Until then, #205Live bro https://t.co/XZdWqCvt2V — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 10, 2017

When I have more $ then the history of your family tree (could be next week) too bad for u I luv wut I do. Keep watching mark https://t.co/rkNjnViRuN — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 10, 2017

@RandyOrton Do you think Donald Trump will badly screw up America after his inauguration? — City chic! ?? (@MusicMelbMary) January 10, 2017

No I don't thanks for asking https://t.co/lVph8lg2Jk — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 10, 2017

@RandyOrton why do your tweets wreak of an online hacking? — Mohamed Odeh (@mode992) January 10, 2017

Cuz I never tweet and when I do LTFO https://t.co/JFsQXgpBhG — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 10, 2017

