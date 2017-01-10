Source: PWInsider Elite
Paige is not expected back inside a WWE ring in time for WrestleMania 33, according to a new report by PWInsider. One source believes that Paige won't be back in action until the summer.
As noted, Paige was backstage at last week's RAW in Tampa for a brief meeting with WWE officials on how her neck injury is doing.
